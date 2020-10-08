The prospect of Web 3.0 is exciting everyone in tech, even though no-one knows exactly what it will look like. The general consensus is that it signals the next step in the intelligent internet, where automated interactions benefitting all sorts of entities increase while the dominance of content generation and sharing by humans decreases.

In this new paradigm, what role would a blockchain consensus operating system play?

This is a unique concept that has been put forward by L3COS, the world’s first regulated blockchain-based operating system, that has recently come to prominence. Even though a blockchain consensus operating system has not previously been associated with Web 3.0, when you read more about the details behind them both, they probably should.

So far, Web 3.0 is mainly associated with the concepts of the semantic web and artificial intelligence. The semantic web and artificial intelligence are related fields and essentially mean that, as the creator of the web Tim Berners Lee put it, “the day-to-day mechanisms of trade, bureaucracy and our daily lives will be handled by machines talking to machines.”

What L3COS is proposing is a blockchain consensus operating system that underpins these interactions so that, essentially, all regulated digital economies occur in one closed system.

Breaking this down further, the L3COS system operates as a triple layer consensus mechanism. In the top layer, governments operate a Proof of Government (PoGVT) mechanism, which is a modified version of the Proof of Authority mechanism that is used in private blockchain networks. PoGVT allows governments to regulate relationships between its citizens, organizations and businesses, issuing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), imposing sanctions and ensuring compliance.

At the business layer, L3COS uses Delegated Proof of Stake (DLPoS), allowing stakeholders to vote on the governing structure and regulations of a company, exchange fiat currency for CBDC and create smart contracts for business transactions. Finally, at the individual layer, L3COS uses a Proof of Storage (PoST) mechanism that allows individuals to exchange fiat currency for CBDC, exchange goods and vote on government decisions.

In this way, L3COS claims to be a next-generation blockchain for government, business and society. When you consider the holistic nature of this system and overlay it onto the projected ideal of Web 3.0, there are striking similarities.

So could a blockchain consensus operating system underpin Web 3.0? Firstly, it’s worth saying that both concepts have some way to go. An important characteristic of Web 3.0 is ubiquity, in that it needs to cover all possible interactions and essentially underpin all of society. When we consider the decoupling of the USA from China that is threatening to take hold at the moment, as well as the effect this could have on a global internet, ubiquity is far from certain.

However, things can change towards this type of future just as quickly as they have moved away from it over the last few years. If a ubiquitous web is the future, its underpinning with a global blockchain consensus operating system would have its advantages. For example, major efficiencies could be achieved via transparent digital transactions and automated compliance with rules and regulations.

Of course, such a system would require governments to adopt it and use it to issue a CBDC. But we know that almost all learning nations are considering these initiatives, as well as the use of blockchain technology to power them. Undoubtedly there is a long way to go before Web 3.0 becomes a reality but, if it does, its use of a blockchain consensus operating system to underpin it doesn’t seem as far-fetched as you might initially think.