Judy Collins plus special guest Jonas Fjeld

Tuesday 14 January, 8pm

Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable song writing, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices.

Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 56-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now from her landmark 1967 album,?Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Judy’s dreamy and sweetly intimate version of Send in the Clowns, a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical?A Little Night Music,?won Song of the Year at the 1975 GRAMMY Awards.

She’s garnered several top-ten hits gold and platinum-selling albums. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honoured her legacy with the album?Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

This season’s tour will highlight some of the new material from of Judy Collins’ release Winter Stories featuring critically acclaimed, Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld. Jonas Fjeld will join Judy on stage as a special guest performing many of the gems from this winter themed release. Standout songs from this project include Collins own, The Blizzard and Joni Mitchell’s River.

Classical Season 2019/20 | RNS at Home

Welcome to the Roaring Twenties 2

Friday 17 January, 7.30pm

Duncan Ward conductor

conductor Lise de la Salle piano

piano Royal Northern Sinfonia

Copland Music for the Theatre

Music for the Theatre Barber Serenade for Strings

Serenade for Strings Martin? Jazz Suite

Jazz Suite Milhaud La création du monde

La création du monde Daniels Deep Forest

Deep Forest Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue (1926 version)

Like a siren, the soaring clarinet that opens Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue was the sound that defined a new era in western music. A new world found its musical voice, and from Paris to Prague, European classical music started to dance to the sound of jazz.

Duncan Ward takes a journey through the Roaring Twenties, from the Americana of Barber and Copland to the swinging rhythms and vibrant new colours of Milhaud and Martin?.

Then that clarinet begins to wail, and pianist Lise de la Salle whirls us away to Manhattan where the mood – unmistakably – is blue.

ECHO Rising Stars Weekend: Day Ticket

Saturday 18 January, 1pm

Experience the best new classical music talent with ECHO Rising Stars, featuring four outstanding young musicians chosen by members of the European Concert Hall Organisation (ECHO).

The ECHO Rising Stars series has existed since 1995 and has shaped the musical careers of many of today’s world-class artists.

This year’s concerts include performances by:

Magnus Holmander ( clarinet) nominated by Konserthuset Stockholm

clarinet) nominated by Konserthuset Stockholm João Barradas (accordion) nominated by Casa da Música Porto, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lisbon and Philharmonie Luxembourg,

(accordion) nominated by Casa da Música Porto, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lisbon and Philharmonie Luxembourg, Simon Höfele (trumpet) nominated by Kölner Philharmonie, Konzerthaus Dortmund and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg

(trumpet) nominated by Kölner Philharmonie, Konzerthaus Dortmund and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Noa Wildschut (violin) nominated by Het Concertgebouw Amsterdam and BOZAR Brussels

A day ticket allows entry to all four performances.

1pm – Sage Two

Magnus Holmander clarinet

clarinet David Huang piano

Brahms Clarinet Sonata in F minor

Clarinet Sonata in F minor Molly Kien Hydrozoa (ECHO Commission)

Hydrozoa (ECHO Commission) Donizetti Andante sostenuto

Andante sostenuto L Bassi Rigoletto Fantasia

2.30pm – Northern Rock Foundation Hall

João Barradas accordion

Bach Passacaglia and Fuga in C minor

Passacaglia and Fuga in C minor Yann Robin Enigma (ECHO Commission)

Enigma (ECHO Commission) Astor Piazzolla Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas

4.30pm – Sage Two

Simon Höfele trumpet

trumpet Frank Dupree piano

Hindemith Trumpet Sonata

Trumpet Sonata Miroslav Srnka ECHO Commission

ECHO Commission Antheil Trumpet Sonata

6pm – Northern Rock Foundation Hall

Noa Wildschut violin

violin Elisabeth Brauss piano

Joey Roukens Sarasvati (ECHO Commission)

Sarasvati (ECHO Commission) Prokofiev Sonata for Violin and Piano No.2 in D major

Sonata for Violin and Piano No.2 in D major Tchaikovsky Meditation from Souvenir d’un lieu cher

