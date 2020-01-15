Highlights:

•Enjoy a classical evening with the Leonore Piano Trio and Rachel Roberts

•Cheer up a dreary January with an evening of whisky, haggis and bagpipes at the Burns Night Dinner and Ceilidh

•See Paul Carrack, the man with the golden voice, on his 20/20 tour

Newcastle International Chamber Music Society

Leonore Piano Trio and Rachel Roberts

Wednesday 22 January, 7.30pm

Leonore Piano Trio with Rachel Roberts (viola)

Beethoven Piano Trio in D (Ghost)

Piano Trio in D (Ghost) Judith Weir Piano Quartet (2000)

Piano Quartet (2000) Dvoák Piano Quartet no 2 in E flat

The Leonore Trio was formed in 2012, and is joined by Rachel Roberts, whose recordings include two CDs of viola sonatas with Royal Northern Sinfonia’s music director Lars Vogt.

Beethoven’s dramatic piano trio is known as the Ghost, on account of its mysterious slow movement.

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/nicms-leonore-piano-trio/

Burns Night Dinner and Ceilidh

Friday 24 & Saturday 25 January, 7pm

Cheer up a dreary January with an evening of whisky, haggis and bagpipes with a good dose of fun and laughter at Sage Gateshead.

Celebrate the birthday of one of Scotland’s most important literary figures, Robert Burns, with traditional poetry readings, a two-course dinner of classic Scottish dishes, all topped off with a wee dram of whisky.

Followed by a ceilidh with a whirling, fun-filled evening of jigs, reels and live entertainment.

More information:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/burns-night-dinner-2020/– SOLD OUT RETURNS ONLY

Paul Carrack – The 20/20 Tour

Sunday 26 January, 7.30pm

Paul Carrack and his awesome 6-piece band take to the road again for their 30 date 20/20 tour, coming to Sage Gateshead Sunday 26 January.

Nicknamed ‘the man with the golden voice’ in a BBC documentary about his phenomenal 50-year career, Paul, whose vocals have graced million selling songs including How Long by Ace, Tempted by Squeeze and the GRAMMY-nominated Living Years by Mike and the Mechanics, is now firmly established as one of the hardest-working independent musicians on the scene.

Having returned from touring Japan and the USA as a featured instrumentalist with the Eric Clapton Band, Paul is eager to get back to his own set, highlighting not only the hits and collaborations with the bands such as The Eagles, but also songs from his 17 solo albums.

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/paul-carrack-2020/