Classical Season 2019/20 | RNS Presents

Orchestre National de Lille

Thursday 30 January, 7.30pm

Alexandre Bloch conductor

Eric Lu piano

Orchestre National de Lille

Debussy Ibéria

Beethoven Piano Concerto No.4

Ravel Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose Suite)

Debussy La mer

‘I have slandered the sea…Today it is beautiful enough to defy all comparisons…’ Debussy was perhaps being a bit hard on himself: La mer is one of the most gorgeous seascapes ever painted by an orchestra, just as you’d expect from the composer whose Ibéria can practically make you smell the orange blossom of Spain.

Under its inspirational young music director, Alexandre Bloch, the Orchestre National de Lille brings a programme of French music at its most sumptuously colourful, as well as a chance to hear 2018 Leeds Piano Competition winner Eric Lu in Beethoven’s most poetic – and personal – concerto.

Turin Brakes Acoustic plus support from Kevin Pearce

Thursday 30 January, 7.30pm

The estimable London four-piece, Turin Brakes, brings its acoustic tour to Sage Gateshead.

The band – founder members and former primary school friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, with long time bandmates Rob Allum and Eddie Myer – has been called one the finest indie acts of the last two decades.

This is a chance to see them in their first full, stripped back acoustic tour since way back in 2002.

They will be playing a range of songs spanning their 20-year career – which includes seven top 40 singles and six top 40 albums, with sales of more than a million worldwide.

About Kevin Pearce

Essex singer/songwriter Kevin Pearce has received plaudits for his work from The Independent, The Guardian and Mojo magazine as well as receiving BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music support.

Pearce’s sonic approach, where different textures and techniques are combined to give his sound its uniqueness and power are topped off with a timeless voice.

When he grows up, he would like to be an Astronaut.

Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Masterclass

Friday 31 January, 6pm

Join us for a makeup masterclass, delivered by a senior makeup artist from Fenwicks’ Charlotte Tilbury counter!

The evening will include;

A step by step demonstration of Charlotte’s hero products and one of the ten icon looks, including how to take the look from day to night.

£30 towards Charlotte Tilbury products redeemable on the night.

Two glasses of fizz and nibbles served throughout the evening.

Simply Dylan

Friday 31 January, 7pm

As straightforward as the title suggests: no frills, no gimmicks, no pretence; Simply Dylan is John O’Connell’s personal exploration and celebration of the rich and diverse work of Bob Dylan.

It is the band’s precise playing and high energy renditions of Dylan’s work that has gone from a modest project recognising Dylan’s 70th Birthday in 2011 to selling out the Cavern Club six times, receiving fantastic reviews from audiences across the UK and igniting a new wave of passion for one of the world’s most prodigious song writers.

John O’Connell, formerly of Groundpig, who leads Simply Dylan, has had his name indelibly written in to the tapestry of Liverpool’s music scene, has collaborated with other highly reputable musicians to form his Dylan Band.

Brandy Clark plus guest Ian Noe

Friday 31 January, 7.30pm

A welcome return for Brandy Clark for a rare one-off show for North East fans.

The GRAMMY-winning, Nashville based songwriter has penned hits for Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes and released two critically acclaimed albums 12 Stories and Big Day in a Small Town.

She is joined by rising star Ian Noe.

Kacy and Clayton plus Arborist

Saturday 1 February, 7.45pm

The music of Kacy and Clayton exists outside of time and burgeons with beautiful contradictions. It’s psychedelic and traditional, contemporary and vintage, melancholic and joyous. All at once, it showcases a slightly psych-folk sound of Linda Perhacs, Fleet Foxes, and First Aid Kit; rare country blues records and English folk tunes and 1920s disaster songs and murder ballads.

Their songs often are sugar-coated pills, tales of murderous jealousy, dilapidated graveyards, and infanticide, all delivered with Kacy Anderson’s sweet, lithe voice, and Clayton Linthicum’s hypnotic fingerpicking.

About Arborist

Arborist are a Belfast-based band; the product of the musical and lyrical misadventures of Mark McCambridge, surrounded by a cast of well-travelled musicians.

Yoga Live

Sunday 2 February, 10.30am

Experience a unique yoga practice, accompanied by Craftmatik; the beat making alter-ego of Newcastle-based Hip Hop MC, Ken Masters. Together Craftmatik and Yoga therapies, Grace Johnson will deliver a special Sunday morning yoga practice, bringing beats and yoga together. Expect a backdrop of lush, jazz tinged, laid back, phat grooves, presented through deejaying and live loop composition.

Grace will deliver an upbeat and playful vinyasa style flow, which both challenges, yet nurtures the body, mind and soul. Suitable for all levels, you will be guided through an accessible practice, uniting the breath, and movement with accompanying music.

This workshop will cater to all levels however some experience of basic poses is recommended.

Please bring a yoga mat with you and arrive in clothes suitably comfortable for yoga.

Boyzlife Tour 2020

Sunday 2 February, 7.30pm

Two of the world’s biggest bands, Boyzone and Westlife, come together for the very first time with a full band production show.

Featuring Brian Mcfadden and Keith Duffy.

This specially adapted theatre production will include many of their greatest hits, the catalogue includes a record-breaking 18 number one singles and nine number one albums, and combined record sales of over 60 million units.

Expect to hear hits including World Of Our Own, Mandy, Picture Of You, Words, No Matter What, Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, Going Gets Tough, Swear It Again, Father and Son, Love Me For A Reason and many, many more

Brian Mcfadden featured on all Westlife’s number 1 singles and albums and has since had a solo number one album.

Keith Duffy is currently touring with Boyzone on their final ever sell-out arena tour.

Fairport Convention and Smith & Brewer

Sunday 2 February, 8pm

Fairport Convention has been making great music for more than fifty years. Credited with originating British folk-rock music, the band has been through many changes, but the current members retain a passion for live performance.

This show will feature a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and new material and will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the much-lauded album, Full House, and Dave ‘Peggy’ Pegg’s membership in the band!

Fairport Convention has attracted critical acclaim: the band has won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award; Radio 2 listeners voted Fairport’s ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’; and their story has been celebrated with a major documentary on BBC Four.

Fairport Convention features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Gerry Conway on drums and percussion.

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, an evening with Fairport Convention is sure to surprise and delight you.

Special Guests for the tour are the award-winning duo Smith and Brewer, whose close harmonies and guitar playing will delight all.

