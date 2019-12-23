Highlights:

• Get Lost in Music with Sage Gateshead’s ultimate New Year’s Eve party

• Start 2020 in style with Royal Northern Sinfonia’s New Year’s Day Concert

• Get In the Mood with The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Rock the new year with Live/Wire, the ultimate AC/DC show

Swing Bridge Singers- Annual Reunion Gig

Monday 30 December, 3pm

The annual Swing Bridge Singers’ December get-together is now firmly established as a close-harmony high point of Geordie wintertime.

Tyneside’s funkiest youth choir, the Swing Bridge Singers tackle a fantastic range of musical styles with their own unique teenage energy.

Fabulous family entertainment.

Book Now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/swing-bridge-singers-19/

New Year’s Eve: Lost in Music + Guilty Pleasures + Phil Davids & The Good Times Band

Tuesday 31 December, 8.30pm

Ring in the new decade celebrating the magical 70s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco!

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

Featuring songs including Never Can Say Goodbye, On the Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many more!

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles. So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco.

Book Now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/new-years-eve-2019/

Classical Season 2019/20

New Year’s Day Concert

Wednesday 1 January 2020, 3:00pm

• Jessica Cottis conductor

• Nathan Meltzer violin

• Royal Northern Sinfonia

• J Strauss II Die Fledermaus: Overture

• J Strauss II Die Fledermaus: Czardas

• Waldteufel The Skaters’ Waltz

• Bizet Carmen Suite (extracts)

• Sarasate Carmen Fantasy

• J Strauss II Thunder and Lightning Polka

• J Strauss II Tritsch-Tratsch Polka

• J Strauss II Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron): Overture

• J Strauss II Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron): Einzugsmarsch

• J Strauss II Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron): Schatz-Waltzer

• Ravel Tzigane

• Josef Strauss Sphärenklänge Walzer

What better way to start your year than with a concert of glorious music?

This wonderful Viennese tradition has become a firm favourite with audiences in the North East.

New Year’s Day just wouldn’t be the same without the music of the waltz kings Johann Strauss II, his family and friends, plus more light-hearted music to put a spring in your step as you dance your way home.

The sound of elegance, romance, and above all, the sound of pure tuneful indulgence. Prosit!

Plus, put your hands together at the end of the concert and you might just be treated to more of your Viennese favourites!

Book Now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/rns-christmas-new-years-day-concert/

The Glenn Miller Orchestra plus guest artists Swing Time Jivers

Sunday 5 January, 3pm – 5.30pm

Directed by Ray McVay.

Ray’s In the Mood as the world’s greatest big band transports you back to the heady days and music of the 1940s – with the fabulous harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders and the sublime vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter not forgetting the ever popular jazz band, The Uptown Hall Gang.

The show also features special guest stars, the energetic and exciting Swing Time Jivers with their special lindy hop moves!

Featuring: – In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol, Little Brown Jug, Tuxedo Junction and the song that became pop history’s first gold disc, Chattanooga Choo Choo.

All your Glenn Miller favourites with big band specials including a very special tribute to the Dambusters March.

Audiences of all ages will be thrilled by the sound of this amazing big band.

Book Now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/glenn-miller-orchestra-2019/

Classical Season 2019/20 | Small is Beautiful

Welcome to the Roaring Twenties

Friday 10 January, 8pm

• Alasdair Beatson piano

• Zeb Soanes narrator

• Royal Northern Sinfonia

• Korngold Much Ado About Nothing Suite

• Amy Beach The Water Sprites and Pastorale

• Gershwin Three Preludes arr. clarinet and piano

• Martin? La revue de cuisine

• Walton Façade

Something lies beyond the scene.

Jazz-age London – when surrealist poet Edith Sitwell met William Walton, the hottest young talent in British music, the result was Façade. It’s rap 1920s style; an outrageously entertaining, deliriously daft cocktail of words and music in which devils eat dessert, flappers become Greek goddesses and British music pours itself a gin and learns to foxtrot. Hearing is believing, and once heard, Façade is never forgotten.

Jazz-influenced classics from the bright young composers of 1920s Europe and America set the scene, and then hold onto your hats, because this is going to get very silly indeed.

Book Now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/small-is-beautiful-welcome-to-the-roaring-twenties-1/

Live/Wire AC/DC

Saturday 11 January, 8pm

Live/Wire is the ultimate AC/DC show.

This hugely successful and unique six-man tribute to rock music’s greatest band, AC/DC, complete with cannons, a wall of Marshalls and more than two hours of high voltage rock ‘n’ roll in a show critically acclaimed for its closeness in look and sound to the real thing.

Both Bon (Dave) and Brian (Podge) are present on the rock ‘n’ roll train for a night to remember and with the rhythm section ‘locked in’ the freedom of the stage and the music is given to Simon as Angus Young who gives an uncanny performance with meticulous detail in appearance, energy and playing.

The band aims to put you slap bang in the middle of the show with hit after hit, and you are expected to join in. There’ll also be one or two gems thrown in for the aficionados!

They’ll play all the classics, including Back in Black, Rosie, and Highway to Hell, and the songs keep on coming until the cannons fire ceremoniously to bring the evening to a superb crescendo. If by this time you are still standing…we salute you!

Long live AC/DC! Long live Live/Wire!

Book Now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/livewire-ac-dc/

