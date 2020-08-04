Three charity-run venues in Richmondshire are now reopen – and setting members a challenge!

Richmondshire Leisure Trust, an organisation aimed at serving the health and wellbeing needs of the local area, manages Richmond Swimming Pool, Colburn Leisure Centre and Liberty Health Club which are all now full reopen with strict safety measures in place.

The Trust is now setting members the challenge of completing 20 miles of activity – whether in the gym or pool – throughout August for a chance to win a years’ membership.

Operations manager Austin Gordon said: “The forced closure of our venues meant that we were no longer able to offer local people the support they needed to maintain physical and mental health throughout lockdown, so reopening has certainly been a relief.

“As voluntarily managed venues, our primary focus is providing a safe environment for our customers and helping them to reach their goals – and what better way to get them on their way than a challenge?”

Members are encouraged to complete their 20 miles by any means at any of the three venues, tracking each activity and their progress using forms that can be downloaded from the Trust’s website, or picked up from reception areas.

Austin continued: “We care about our customers, so on top of the Covid secure-related measures we have put in place, including increased cleaning, hand sanitising stations and social distancing markers, we want to challenge them back into their exercise habits, helping them to feel physically and emotionally well.”

Behind the scenes the trust has been working hard to implement new systems and procedures, carrying out Covid risk assessments, enhancing cleaning regimes, and increasing safety measures and staff training.

For more information about the Trust and its venues, please visit the website at www.rltrust.org.uk