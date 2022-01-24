The loss of her father led Laura Linnane to pursue a career in the bereavement industry so that she could provide the same kind of care and support that helped her through her grief.

After working in the sector for nearly three years, Laura has been appointed as the new site manager at West Lancashire Cemetery & Crematorium.

The facility is part of Westerleigh Group, the UK’s largest owner and operator of crematoria and cemeteries, with 35 sites in England, Scotland and Wales, all set within beautifully-landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Laura, who previously worked in the care industry as an office manager and deputy care home manager, said: “Before I lost my father, I was probably like most people, and wouldn’t ever have considered working in the bereavement industry.

“But I realised this is a fact of life that we all have to go through at some point, and I was very satisfied with the care and consideration of my funeral director, which helped me through my grief.

“When I saw a role at West Lancashire Crematorium advertised, I was drawn to being able to help and assist others with their loss.

“Knowing I can give families the same level of care as I received and take away as many worries and unknowns as possible, both before and during their service, is a privilege.”

Laura started her Westerleigh Group career as a crematorium assistant and said she is thrilled to now be a site manager.

She said: “I am eager to keep growing the business and look forward to meeting new funeral directors and families. I want to give exceptional care which is unique and personal to each and every family.

“I would also love to get to know the local community, get involved in local events and fundraising opportunities. The team here at West Lancashire Cemetery & Crematorium is made up of the most caring and considerate people you could wish to meet.

“We have an open house policy here which can help dispel any myths people may have about what we do, and I hope that, the moment families enter our beautiful, tranquil, site, they will see we have a beautiful crematorium which is a place where people want to return to, whether to have a quiet reflection at the graveside of a loved one, or sitting near their loved one, reading a book.

“This is a very special place and I’m very proud to be the new site manager. I promise a warm welcome to everyone in the local community and am happy for anyone to visit us, whether it’s to see the grounds, meet me and just have a cup of tea. We are here for the local community.”