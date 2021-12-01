Wharton Construction is supporting calls for the introduction of regulations that will drive greater sustainability within the sector.

The UK’s Green Building Council warned this month that fresh legislation is required to ensure the construction industry can reduce its embodied carbon emissions sufficiently to allow the government to meet its 2050 net zero target.

Embodied carbon emissions include those created through the production of construction materials, the building process, manufacture of fixtures and fittings, as well as the building’s eventual demolition and disposal.

There is already an emphasis within the industry on using greener materials, reducing waste, repairing, and remediating more buildings, and adopting advanced construction techniques.

Matthew Wharton, a director of the Darlington-headquartered firm said: “We have already seen the government imposing hard deadlines regarding the phasing out of fossil fuels from surface transport, home heating and much of industry, and I’m sure similar significant changes may well await the construction sector.

“One of the problems is that this is a fragmented and disjointed industry typified by extensive supply chains.

“I’d prefer to see the introduction of carefully thought-out and practical regulations that will enable the whole sector to move together in the transition towards a low carbon future.

“It is already responding to the net zero challenge by rethinking the way we design and create the built environment. This includes a greater use of recycled materials, such as steel, wood, plastic, and aggregates, as well as developing alternative materials.

“Wharton Construction is already responding to increased awareness among clients regarding reducing a development’s carbon footprint and the need for greater sustainability.”

Recent examples include its construction of the new St Hilda’s Church in Redcar, which is clad in sustainably sourced Siberian Larch. The building also incorporates salvaged stained glass.

Wharton Construction was also lead contractor on phase one of the refurbishment of Darlington’s Historic Market, which incorporates wood pellet biomass heating. As well as retaining and enhancing its historic features, it represents a prime example of breathing new life into a current building to ensure it remains relevant for generations to come.

An award-winning contractor, Wharton Construction specialises in commercial and public sector projects in the Northeast and North Yorkshire.