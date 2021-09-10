The University of Sunderland has been shortlisted as University of the Year, the leading category in this year’s THE – Times Higher Education – annual awards.

The nomination marks a successful 12 months for the University, with Sunderland named University of the Year for Social Inclusion by The Times and The Sunday Times last September.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is a significant moment for the University.

“It is another accolade for our great city and will be a matter of pride to everyone who lives, works and studies here.

“Such recognition speaks volumes about the outstanding work being done by students and staff, even during a global pandemic. It is also testament to the growing reputation of the University and, indeed, Sunderland more generally.”

John Mowbray, Chair of the University Board of Governors, said: “I am delighted that our work at the University is increasingly being noticed, and commented on positively, at the national level. This award reflects the commitment of students and staff, something that the governors see on a day-by-day basis.

“I pay tribute to the whole University community, including my fellow governors, for their belief in the institution and their constant desire to improve all that we do.”

The University’s entry was centred around the concept of Sunderland being an institution that ‘knows its place’ by being clear about its life-changing purpose; sharp in its ambitions for students from all backgrounds; distinctive in its contribution to higher education; and embedded in the city and north-east region.

You can view a video of Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Sir David Bell talking about the nomination here

The University has 20,000 students based in campuses in the north-east of England, London and Hong Kong, and at its global partnerships with learning institutions in 15 countries.

The winner of the category will be announced at the awards ceremony on 25 November.