The Stockton community has been eggstremely generous once again!

Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres asked the community to buy an extra egg this Easter and donate it to their Easter Egg appeal in aid of the Daisy Chain Project and they are overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

“Our target is to collect 300 chocolate eggs to donate to the families that use Daisy Chain, and once again the generosity of our community has amazed us! We already have 292 eggs donated and still have 6 days left for people to donate.” said Matt Boxall, centre manager.

“We have already taken 200 eggs to Daisy Chain and hope to be able to take at least another 100 eggs down on Good Friday, ” he added.

“The generosity of the local community is always overwhelming to see, and we know that the young people at Daisy Chain will be delighted to receive their egg!.” said Tracey Wright, Fundraising Manager.

There is a large donation box outside B&M in Castlegate shopping centre where shoppers can donate a chocolate egg, or two! The donation box will be in place until 1st April.

Easter eggs should only be dropped off when visiting the centre for essential shopping, special visits to drop off donations are not encouraged. There is hand sanitizer at the donation box for people to use after they make their donation.