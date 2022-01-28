Before dwelling on the differences, let’s first understand some basic features of a trustworthy online casino. First, the most important aspect is security. Gamblers need to be sure that their personal information and money are secure. Check the SSL certificates and other trust symbols to determine a casino’s security. Secondly, it’s prudent to check the casino’s reputation. Even secure online casinos can have a bad reputation. This comes from poor customer service. It’s essential to go through the casino reviews and ratings. Below are some differences between the UK and Canadian online casinos.

Types of bonuses

Canadian and UK online casinos offer their players a series of bonus promotions. Here is a list of Canadian online casinos rewards including; welcome, free spins, 100% match, 200%, and 500% bonuses. In addition, Canadian casinos also give a cashback bonus. The casino refunds a player in case of a loss when playing their games. Equally, players enjoy several bonuses from then UK online casinos. For instance, we have high-roller, refer a friend, monthly, and payment method casino bonuses. The main difference is that UK casinos do not have a cashback bonus promotion.

Gambling laws and regulations

Online gambling is not illegal in Canada. However, the Canadian government does not issue any operating licenses to online casinos. What happens is that Canadian players play at offshore-based casinos. Canadians have the freedom to choose between playing at London or Malta-based online casinos. Conversely, the UK Gambling Commission regulates all gambling activities in the UK. This was until November 2014. Operators were using licenses from Malta and Gibraltar since they are cheap. Operators who seek to obtain a UKGC license will have to part with15% of their total income to the UK treasury.

Software and game providers

Most online casinos in Canada are located offshores. Therefore, no laws are limiting the amount of games variations casinos can offer. Online casinos in Canada offer a wide variety of online slots from different software providers. So, Canadians are not subject to any laws that prohibit which operators’ games to offer. The UKGC requires all gambling companies to acquire operating licenses, including software providers and online casinos. So, online casinos in the UK only provide slots under licensed software providers. Examples of the top gaming operators include; NetEnt, Playtech, Microgaming, and Pragmatic Play.

Banking options

UK and Canadian online casinos accept almost similar banking options. Players from both jurisdictions enjoy a wide range of payment options to choose from. They accept debit and credit cards, PaySafe, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Paypal, and Neteller. In addition, the withdrawal, betting, and deposit limits are also similar. However, there is one significant difference. The UK online casinos offer an extra banking option known as Citadel transfer. This banking method favors players who seek to have their private data remain safe and confidential. The citadel servers protect and process all the information you enter.

Taxation

Gamblers in the Canadian jurisdiction are a lucky lot when avoiding taxation. There are no gambling laws put in place to regulate betting activities. Online casinos and players do not pay any taxes from winnings in Canada. Therefore, jackpot winners get to keep the entire amount. Conversely, things are somewhat different in the UK. Taxation in the UK is a must regardless of your winnings. Also, online casinos in the UK part with almost 15% of their total revenue to the taxman. The 15% Tax is too much for the regular casino players.

Loyalty scheme programs

Online casinos are now issuing incentives to players. This is because of the high rise in online casinos. The best Canadian online casinos offer players a grand loyalty scheme. Players are eligible once they sign-up. In addition, most Canadian casinos use the comp points system. In this system, players earn points as they play with real money. Nonetheless, the loyalty scheme programs are more robust in UK casinos. UK’s casinos give their players a multi-level loyalty program that works similar to the points program. Players can move between several levels hence unlocking different bonuses.

VIP players enjoy a wide range of rewards and bonuses. Some prizes include access to high-limit games, private account managers, special invites, and a fast withdrawal process. In addition, high rollers enjoy exclusive VIP treatment in the UK online casinos, such as earning tangible gifts with a personal touch. For instance, VIP players can win a luxurious car. Online casinos should always specify the requirements to becoming a VIP. Lastly, it’s essential to verify the objective of a casino loyalty scheme before signing up. Also, check on all the requirements the online casino has outlined.