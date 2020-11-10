When it comes to blockbusters, studios tend to favor a sure thing worth spending many millions of money on. In other words, they want a director that’ll make them a pretty penny. Studios certainly have plenty of picks and though they may not always turn a profit, plenty of them have proven time and time again to draw a crowd. Here are 10 of the top-grossing directors of all-time, and where to stream their movies now.

Stephen Spielberg ($10,548,456,861)

Spielberg has become the most versatile of directions given his very colorful filmography. He crafted one of the most compelling creature features of the 1970s, Jaws, that would become one of the early blockbusters of the decade. His science fiction pictures span from the mysterious (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) to family adventure (E.T.) to high concepts (Minority Report). He has also become a big name that his producer credits range far and wide on numerous big franchises and blockbusters. You can stream almost all these Sci Fi movies on most major streaming services.

The Russo Brothers ($6,844,248,566)

The Russo Brothers became notable names within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have helped their biggest projects. They started off as writers on Captain America: The First Avengers (2011) and went onto become directors of the highly revered Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). Though it was looking as though Joss Whedon would be handling the heavy-hitter Avengers features, that soon changed after the ensemble epic Captain America: Civil War (2016) where the Russos proved they could handle juggling multiple heroes in the same film. This led to them directing Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), the latter of which not only made the most box office for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but became the top-grossing domestic film of all-time. All Marvel movies are exclusively available for streaming via Disney+

Peter Jackson ($6,546,042,615)

Jackson started off as a simple yet creative horror director that made a big jump into fantasy. He took on the momentous task of adapting the dense novels of The Lord of the Rings into a film trilogy, back to back no less. The result was an exceptionally grossing money-maker of a franchise that would win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Jackson shifted his focus to other projects after Rings, but ultimately came back to this world for the highly successful trilogy adaptation of The Hobbit. You can now stream all Lord of The Rings Movies on Netflix.

Michael Bay ($6,443,668,117)

Bay has been known as an iconic audience pleaser in how his explosive action films are overblown with stunts, special effects, and camera work most chaotic. He’d helmed such wildly louds from the 1990s of The Rock and Armageddon, but he struck serious gold when he adapted the Transformers toyline into a blockbuster franchise that went on for five films, making an average of about a billion dollars each.

James Cameron ($6,235,731,293)

When winning an Academy Award, Cameron proclaimed himself the king of the world and it’s easy enough to see why. He digs deep into films heavy on the theatrics that always manage to please a crowd. Though his work on Aliens and Terminator 2 were groundbreaking efforts, it was ultimately Titanic that ended up being the towering box office giant of his career in the 20th century. The historical epic became the top grossing domestic film of all-time and Cameron would topple his own record years later with the sci-fi epic Avatar.

David Yates ($6,020,939,913)

The Harry Potter film franchise was clearly a success after four films, but it needed to ensure that a director who could firmly grasp the content was at the helm. This came about with the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, where David Yates was chosen to direct and brought the series all the way up to its final film, the box office growing exponentially by the last few films. Yates is also helming the current Potter prequel series of Fantastic Beasts.

Christopher Nolan ($4,704,255,828)

Known for films with a bit of sophistication with their theatrics, Christopher Nolan has dabbled in fascinating films of action and mystery. But where he really became a money-maker for the studio was with his Batman trilogy. Batman Begins proved to be the grittier and thrilling Batman audiences had been waiting for, The Dark Knight proved to be a hugely popular and revered picture, and The Dark Knight Rises toppled the previous film’s box office record. Nolan has since used this notoriety to push more original big-budget films such as Inception and Interstellar. His movie Tenet had a cinematic release despite of covid. The streaming release date is still unknown.

J.J. Abrams ($4,625,988,452)

A geeky director with a love for sci-fi, J.J. Abrams has been taking on sci-fi franchises to dust them off and put some zing back into them for audiences. He directed the first two films of a Star Trek reboot that had a flavor all their own with exciting special effects and an immaculate ensemble. From there, Abrams would go on to direct two new Star Wars movies which have been a massive box office boom for Disney.

Tim Burton ($4,412,653,899)

Seen as a more surreal director, Tim Burton dabbled in films about outsiders, from the weird eccentricities of Pee Wee’s Big Adventure to the somber sincerity of Edward Scissorhands. Ultimately, however, it was his work on Disney’s Alice in Wonderland remake that boosted him up into the billions of becoming an exceptionally bankable director, leading to him directing the live-action remake of Dumbo as well.

Jon Favreau ($4,333,849,545)

Favreau has taken various films of numerous genres that have proved to be major audience pleasers. His witty comedic style proved just to be what was needed for launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2. He would go on to direct Disney’s flashier live-action remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King.