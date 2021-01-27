Any problem to do with the automatic transmission system of your vehicle is very expensive. That’s why you should always watch out and try to prevent the problem before it turns into something a lot costlier to fix. Experts recommend that you should always watch out for any strange behaviors. Things like strange sounds or peculiar smells should put you on high alert. Also, when you are on the road, you need to be alive to the slightest change in the way your car normally handles the road. The purpose of this article is to teach you how to tell that your transmission system is acting abnormally. If you notice any of the signs that we will talk about in the guide, it’s best to take your car to a professional automatikgetriebe Mercedes services provider for checking. Continue reading to find out more.

Failure of Transmission to Engage or Stay in Gear

One of the signs of a failed transmission is when you engage the vehicle but it does not move. In most cases, the problem is due to a low level of transmission fluid. Low transmission fluid, in turn, is caused by various factors. It could be that there is a leak in the system or a problem with the shifter cable. Sometimes, this issue is traceable to a problem in the automatic transmission valve.

Newer Mercedes cars use a computer for sending a message to the car’s transmission to inform it whet it needs to go into gear. That means that your car is best handled by a professional Mercedes automatikgetriebe reparatur Kosten repair services provider that has the right diagnostic tools.

Your Car Lacks Power

Does the engine run fine but your car appears not to have power? If so, one of the main reasons for this could be that there is a problem with the transmission system. Sometimes, it could also be due to dragging brakes as a result of a faulty caliper or brake hose. Another possible cause of no power in a car could be that its computer system could have limited power due to a detected problem in the engine. When this happens, the computer will cause a limitation to the power to protect your engine. Because you are no mechanic or a transmission repair expert, the best course of action to take is to drop by a senior specialist to have the vehicle thoroughly checked.

Not Maintaining Your Car according to the Manufacturer’s Recommendations

Sometimes, getting the most from your Mercedes automatic transmission is as simple as following the manufacturer’s recommendations when it comes to maintenance. If you don’t take your car for scheduled maintenance as recommended by the auto manufacturer, you can be sure the transmission will suffer from regular breakdowns. Therefore, check your car owner’s manual to ensure you know the maintenance schedules required. In case you have any problems, it’s best to ring up your manufacturer for clarification. Another option is to ask your mechanic or transmission repair, expert.

Missing Gears or Delayed Shifts

A tell-tale sign of a poor transmission system is that your Mercedes takes a bit longer than usual before it goes into gear. If you notice this unusual delay in gear shifting, you probably need to have your car’s automatic transmission system checked. The primary cause of this is a low level of transmission fluid due to leaking.

Also, it could be that the transmission fluid is contaminated due to lack of maintenance. At first, this may not seem like a big problem. However, if it is not checked, it could easily lead to overheating which runs the risk of damaging internal transmission parts. Engine problems could also be the reason for delayed shifts. These problems often prevent the computer system of your car from permitting seamless shifting.

Transmission Fluid is Leaking

Leaking of transmission fluid can cause it to reduce in level, something that can cause several other problems. Fortunately, you don’t need to be a professional mechanic to tell that you leak your transmission. You just need to inspect the place you normally park your Mercedes for red fluid. The presence of this fluid is a surefire way to confirm a leakage.

In most cases, transmission fluid leaks are from the cooler lines, a gasket, or seal. If the fluid happens to leak on a surface like a hot pipe, things could become much worse. Use a dipstick to check that the fluid level is right and also that it’s in perfect condition. It is, however, worth noting that the transmission fluid is not always red. Also, in some instances, you may need certain specialized tools to test the transmission fluid level and not just a dipstick.

Clicking, Buzzing or Humming Noise

When you notice any of these noises from the transmission when driving, the first thing could be bad bearings. The noises could also point to planetary gear damage. The buzzing sound is mostly because of a bad seal or low transmission.

Burning Smell

Yet another probable cause of a malfunctioned transmission system is a burning smell. It usually points to a leak of transmission fluid. Though rare, a low fluid may cause the clutch to burn, which is the source of the foul smell. Catching this smell as early as possible is critical as it will help you save your automatic transmission system from being damaged further. Consult your car owner’s manual to learn how to check transmission fluid levels and conditions using the included dipstick.

Conclusion

Your car’s transmission system is one of the most expensive components of your vehicle. Replacing it often costs more than installing a new engine. That’s why you don’t want it to malfunction.

The good news is that it’s easy to spot the signs of a troubled transmission system early on and fix it before it gets damaged further. Always be keen while driving and pay attention to the transmission fluid level and condition. Also, watch out for any burning smells. More importantly, take your car for scheduled maintenance according to your manufacturer’s recommendations. In case you notice anything strange, you should contact a top mechanic as soon as possible.