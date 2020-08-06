If you are looking for a CBD vape pen, it is essential to understand all facets of this device, and vaping in general. Too many manufacturers are keen to gloss over the negative connotations of vaporizers. High-quality brands, on the other hand, are happy to point out these issues. Primarily because they are confident that what they sell is safe.

In April 2019, several vapers developed a lung illness in Illinois and Wisconsin. By the beginning of 2020, the United States Centers for Disease Control identified 60 deaths associated with the use of cannabis vaping products. The health body also said 2,700 other users were hospitalized.

Naturally, the outbreak led to significant panic amongst the vaping community. The federal government reacted by prohibiting flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes in January 2020. However, the ban didn’t include large, tank-based devices that cater to adult users. Menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes were also exempt.

Detailed research into the vape cartridges used by individuals who developed a lung illness revealed a few trends. Significantly, approximately 86% of those affected admitted the use of THC. Experts now suspect that vitamin E acetate is a likely reason for the spate of illnesses. As of July 2020, there has been a significant reduction in vaping-related lung issues when compared to 12 months previously.

Does this mean that CBD vape pens are entirely safe? Unfortunately, we cannot offer a guarantee. The unregulated nature of the market means it remains a case of ‘buyer beware.’ There are some possible issues associated with CBD vape pens, though most problems relate to product quality and vaporization rather than CBD itself.

Thinning Agents – Here’s What You MUST Avoid

Ideally, you could vape regular CBD oil. However, it is too thick for use in a CBD vape pen with electric heater coils. Therefore, brands must include thinning agents. What you’ll find is that disreputable companies include toxic chemicals.

Vegetable glycerin (VG) and propylene glycol (PG) are the ‘traditional’ thinning agents. PG was especially popular because it is one of the thinnest solvents available. However, a study published in the Journal of Alternative Complementary Medicine in March 2017 spelled terrible news for PG.

It analyzed the four most commonly used thinning agents:

PG

VG

MCT oil

PEG 400

The researchers heated all four options to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and tested the vapors for formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and acrolein. Formaldehyde is carcinogenic to humans, and acetaldehyde possibly is. Acrolein irritates the nasal cavity and damages the inside of the lungs.

Overall, the study found that acrolein production didn’t vary much across the four thinning agents. However, PEG 400 was by far the worst for formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. PG was the second-worst performer. VG and MCT oil produced a small level of both carcinogens. Here is the level of formaldehyde produced by all four agents in micrograms when heated to 446 degrees. Also, this level of production occurs from a four-second draw.

PEG 400: 45

45 PG: 88

88 MCT: 26

26 VG:25

For the record, a cigarette produces 75 micrograms under the same conditions.

If you buy a CBD vape pen, you probably won’t heat the liquid to 446 degrees. This is because doing so will burn off valuable cannabinoids, including the CBD itself. It is best to remain in the 365 to 428 degrees range.

Cuticle Wax – The Hidden Respiratory Danger

You probably haven’t read much about cuticle wax when researching CBD vape pens. It is the fatty outer lipid layer that covers most flowering cannabis plants’ surface. This includes the hemp plant, which is what most manufacturers use for their CBD products.

When someone smokes one of these plants, the process removes the wax layer. In general, this consumption method shouldn’t cause respiratory issues. However, the lower temperature produced by the vaping process doesn’t burn away this wax layer. Instead, the waxy pieces may combine and settle in the lungs. This scenario could feasibly result in long-term health problems.

Therefore, in theory, the use of a CBD vape pen could cause lipid waxes to collect in the lungs. After a few years, this process could cause solidified granulomas. There are currently no clinical studies that prove this theory, but it is nonetheless a concern.

One method of avoiding this issue is to look for CBD vape oil that has gone through the ‘winterization’ process. It involves removing almost all waxes, lipids, and fatty acids. If you already have a favorite brand but don’t know if it uses winterization, call them and find out.

