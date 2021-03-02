Andorra is a microstate which sits on the border between Spain and France, in the middle of the Iberian peninsula. It has a tiny population of just 77,000 – but it’s proven incredibly attractive to foreign nationals, thanks in part to its incredibly generous rates of tax. If you’re considering taking up residence in the principality, it’s worth first acquainting yourself with the various consequences of doing so.

What are the advantages and terms of tax and residency for expats in Andorra?

Few direct taxes apply to Andorran residents. There’s no tax on wealth, gifts, inheritance or capital gains (with a few exceptions, including the profits from Andorran property trading). The first €24,000 of income is tax-exempt; you’ll pay 5% from there to €40,000, and 10% for everything afterwards. This compares extremely favourably, needless to say, with the major European economies.

When it comes to property trading, you’ll pay a rate of between 0% and 15%, depending on how quickly you’re flipping the property. If you’re selling after twelve years, there is no tax. If you’re selling in the first year, it’s the full whack. The corporate tax rate sits at 10%, which is extremely competitive. In Europe, only Hungary beats it, at 9%.

What about VAT?

Since 2013, a system of Value Added Tax has been applied in Andorra. It doesn’t apply to everything – essential items like food are exempt. Moreover, it’s just 4.5%, which means that even luxury items are much cheaper to buy here than they are in neighbouring France and Spain.

How these advantages can help to launch new business

If you’re paying less tax, then you’ll be able to invest more of your profits straight back into your business. When you’re setting up a business in a foreign territory, every penny counts.

We should not discount the influence of geography in Andorra’s appeal. It’s got a long-established history of trade with its neighbours, and most Andorran residents are emigrants from Spain or France. Therefore you’ll have a strong base from which to trade with both nations, and a base of highly-educated, bilingual workers to draw from.

What do you need to prepare when you move to Andorra as an expat?

There are four categories of resident in Andorra. There’s active residence, and then categories A,B, and C.

Active Residence

If you’re intent on working permanently in the country, then you should be looking at active residency. There are number of hoops to jump through here, among the most significant is a €15,000 deposit, and an 11% stake in a local company.

Category A

This category of passive resident must make a €400,000 investment, and earn three times the minimum salary in the country.

Category B

Category B is suited to those who mostly do their business abroad. You’ll need a €50,000 government bond, and to have formed an Andorran company, and to conduct 85% of your business outside the country.

Category C

This is the equivalent of the ‘exceptional talent’ visa found in other countries. It’s for scientists, musicians, sportspeople and other specific categories of person. You’ll need to prove your expertise using a CV.