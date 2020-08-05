Affiliate marketing is a brilliant way to make a living. Giving you the chance to work from home and with other people doing the ‘hard part’ of selling for you? It’s a great way to live. So long as you can build your reputation enough that people trust your word on a particular product, you are likely to see a meaningful return on your time and investment.

If you do wish to get into affiliate marketing, though, here are ten of the top 10 affiliate marketing programs today you should consider joining. Take a look through that list, and you will soon see why so many of these affiliate programs are well-respected.

Why do I need an affiliate program?

Many affiliates see programs as needless as they can simply go and source it all for themselves. And that is true – you could but you don’t have to make that choice at all. Instead, you should be looking at getting an affiliate program because it’s going to save you so much time, effort, and stress!

By being part of a program, you get access to a huge amount of products that you can affiliate with and promote. It will give you access to the kind of products that people want to buy. With all of the affiliate work done for you, it’s then simply a case of making the right kind of connections. Without a network, though, you need to go and hunt down products all for yourself.

This means spending a lot of time e-mailing companies to find out their affiliate program, and signing up to affiliate programs time and time again to get individual products. You will also find that going in as an individual often means getting lesser quality products to promote and with a lower commission for yourself per sale. As part of a program, though, you are getting access to companies that are already actively interested in having an affiliate promote their goods and wares.

Without a program, you need to do a huge amount of work. It also means that companies will be less willing to give you access as you have no reputation to speak of. If you are part of a program, though, they can actively see that you are part of a system that has a reputation for doing their company a positive service.

So, what should I join?

The main thing you need to work out is what you are looking to promote. The above ten affiliate programs listed should be just what you are looking for, though, as they cover the vast majority of the kind of niches that you would be realistically looking to tap into.

Keep this in mind as it should make your life a bit easier when trying to get into affiliate marketing. By joining one of the top ten programs, you make it much easier to find high-converting, high-profit products that can make your life as an affiliate much easier and more profitable long-term!