What do most people do while on dinner at work?

When it comes to dinner time at work, most people have a routine that they follow. Some choose to eat at their desk while catching up on emails or finishing up a project, while others prefer to take a break and socialize with coworkers in the break room.

One common activity that people engage in during dinner at work is scrolling through their phones or checking social media. With the prevalence of smartphones, it’s easy for employees to use their break time to catch up on the latest news, check in on their friends and family, or simply unwind by browsing their favorite apps.

Another popular option is to use the time to relax and recharge by listening to music or a podcast. This can help employees decompress and shift their focus away from work-related stress, allowing them to return to their tasks feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.