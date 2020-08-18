Working on a construction site involves working in an environment that is bustling with activities that perpetually put your life at risk. Using heavy machinery, handling dangerous equipment, performing tasks in a hazardous environment, or climbing very high heights is the order of the day. Construction injuries and accidents are common and account for at least one in five workplace fatalities in America.

The various construction injuries happen when safety engineers and safety regulations are required to be put in place and are neglected or non-existence in the first place. Regardless of the construction injuries, every worker is entitled to compensation of some sort. When you engage the services of a construction injury attorney, Schenectady, NY it is their duty to pursue the claims leveled against the construction company until the staff is awarded an amount for any injury and every damage suffered.

Construction injury Benefits

When an accident occurs at the construction site, the worker sues the employer for work-related injuries. Even in instances where the workers are injured because of their carelessness, they can receive compensation through bodies such as Workers’ Compensation (WCA). Unfortunately, workers’ compensation does not sufficiently cater for medical and other costs associated with the injury. Their duty only provides for the direct construction employer and the employee.

Comes the Third Party

If the accident is a result of defective materials or faulty equipment, the injured employee can bring a product liability claim against the manufacturer for negligence. Other third party entities include engineers, sub-contractors, suppliers, and architects.

At times, the victim might receive weekly payments or medical expenses settled. But often, the amount awarded is never adequate to cover the suffering and torment associated with construction injuries. Therefore, it is imperative to know that the weekly payments are dependent on a given percentage of the victim’s weekly earnings. It can also be determined by the severity of the injury or disability, permanent, partial, or temporary.

The medical expenses only cater for treatment deemed necessary. It must also be specific and related to the work injury. Most insurance companies responsible for compensating the worker for care and lost wages, take advantage of the injured worker. They do this in many ways: denying a claim, offering a low settlement package, or completely abandoning the worker. Additionally, employees on a construction site are prohibited from suing their employers.

What every construction worker should know is that they are entitled to compensation like any other accident victims. Additional costs and losses, they have the right to compensation for:

Medical expenses

Rehabilitation cost

Diminishing earning ability

Alternative training expenses

Why you need a Construction Injury Attorney

A seemingly minor injury can turn serious and bring medical complications. Financial stress sets in the family as medical bills have to be settled. A seasoned construction injury attorney helps the worker and family to:

Ensure the insurance company treats you fairly by playing by the rules

Gather all the necessary medical, accident, insurance details to build a strong case

Respond to the victim’s concerns, questions throughout the legal process

Every construction worker must protect their lives, health, and their loved ones. Only a construction injury attorney can represent such interest without bias.