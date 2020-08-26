In buying products, whether it be going to a physical store or purchasing it online, the most frightful thing that can happen to you as a consumer is to get a defective product. It is most common for people who online shop as they do not see the product itself and trust only the seller on how they handle and pack the item. However, having a defective product has some consequences. According to some research, a large number of consumers have experienced injury for buying an item that does not perform as well as advertised. For some, it causes no actual injury at all. When these scenarios happen to you sometime in the future, here are the things you should know as a consumer and some helpful tips when you seek redress.

Types of Defective Product Claims

If you have suffered from any injury or damages that may have been caused by a product you used, you may have a product defect claim. There are three types of product defects claimed. Learning these types will help you establish a decision if you are entitled to have a claim.

Defective Manufacture

A good product can still imply harm to consumers no matter how well-designed the product is. Defects in products happen when an item is not properly manufactured because of some errors during the process of making the item. One example of a manufacturing defect may include a mop that has a missing brake pad. Due to its defective manufacturing process, it may create a chance of an injury or accident.

Defective Design

In this type of product liability case, it talks about the overall design of the product, and mainly focuses on the decisions with regards to the product’s safety. To know more about defective design, you may visit the website here at MichaelGoPin. One perfect example of a design defect is the earplug used by military personnel from 2003 to 2015. There was a defect in the earplugs where it was supposed to protect their ears from loud noises when worn open. Unfortunately, the earplug gradually becomes loose without the troops knowing, exposing them to loud noises, resulting in damage to their ears.

Failure to give Warnings

According to general legal principles, a product may be considered as defective if there are no adequate warnings or instructions included in the manual of any risk of harm the product may impose on the consumer. That may have been avoided with proper guidelines. A perfect example of this is a bottle of paint remover that is sold without proper directions on how to use it and proper safety handling.

Things You Can Do

Generally, all customers who buy any type of goods are entitled to compensation. Customers may also sue the store or the manufacturer for the defective product if it does not match the promised performance implied during the sale. Here are some of the tips you can do if you got a defective product.

File Complaint

The first best step you can do after receiving a defective product is to file a complaint. This will alert the store and may give you the best solution to your problem.

Authorized Dealers

Avoid bringing your defective products to unauthorized repair shops. Normally, the store has a designated authorized service center that may accommodate your concern. There are times when the store asks its customer to return the product for further testing and validate their request.

3R’s

Customers are entitled to repair, replace, and refund procedures when the product is defective. If you want to have it fixed, but the service center failed to accommodate you, you may now request a replacement or refund of the product.

Before buying any product, always check for a warranty. Remember that all products sold in the market must have one. As a consumer, read the terms and conditions before making a purchase. It will be your best weapon to have a good shopping experience.