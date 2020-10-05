A trading platform is like an online market place where a buyer and seller can interact with each other to trade in cryptocurrency. In this platform, we can buy, sell, and exchange the shares of a company. It is the relation between companies and shareholders. The top-notch trading platforms support trading in Dollars, Pounds, Euros, and Yen. It is used to place financial orders as per your stock or budget. These operations can be carried out by traders from trading rooms of a financial or stock exchange institutions or from the internet in the case of independent traders. The online trading platforms support crypto trading on a business scale. Traders and investors can buy or invest in the form of cryptocurrency. Online trading involves speculation of rates of products (stocks, financial options, currencies, commodities) and etc. The purpose of this speculation is to get short term profit on the basis of market fluctuation. Online trading platforms also define the rules of trading which are stated by them. The trading techniques and rules also evoke the management of financial risks, the monitoring of market operations as well as the prevention of market crimes.

At trading platforms there is a bunch of traders who buy any financial asset (a currency, a bond, a share…) and to sell it at a higher price, to generate a capital gain. The trader can be assigned by a company that works on the behalf of that company and manage his clients attached via the company. He also can invest and trade for himself to gain some personal profit. A trader is indeed very often looking for short-term profits. He often cuts his positions quickly. The trader also uses more speculative strategies, such as short selling or leverage. There is also a risk of fraud in trading platforms. There are many unregulated trading platforms that advertise deceitfully. In some cases, there could be a risk of gambling. But all the renowned online trading platforms strictly act according to international online trading norms. They strongly condemn these scams in online trading. One thing is sure that no trading can guarantee you a financial return. There are some rules of trading, which you can learn by exploring these trading platforms. Here comes a pro tip from domain professionals that you do not need to invest a large sum at initial stages. It’s because this trading is based on risks. Once you know the strategy and nature of the trading, then you become able to spend more money and take bigger risks.

A good trading platform gives full control to investors or traders to invest in stocks, commodities, currencies, and indices. Commodities are physical tradable assets. It includes all resources like gold, silver, oil, and gas. Soft commodities cover foodstuffs like sugar, wheat, and rice. Trading in commodities is simple. The investor has to choose the desired product in which he wants to trade. Then he decides the duration of trading. He can go long if prices are going higher and go short if prices are going lower. The fluctuation of rates is speculated by investors to maintain his position.

Currency exchange is the trending trading strategy nowadays. The investor can trade in any currency via Forex. Forex is a foreign exchange option. Through forex, the traders can trade in different currencies like American Dollars, British Pounds, French Euros, Japanese Yen and etc. On these trading platforms, traders or buyers have multi options to trade with. He can exchange Dollars to Pounds (USD to GBP) or Pounds to Dollars (GBP to USD). It’s completely in his control to buy or sell (exchange) against any other currency. Forex transactions are executed over the counter (OTC). And it is limited to the currency market only. In order to make the trade more feasible, the trading platforms have different types of accounts. These accounts are totally based on the amount of deposit at the very initial stage. Each type has its own benefits. Once you start trading then you can promote your account into the next tier according to your budget and requirements.

The stock exchange has a higher profit margin than other trading strategies. But on the other hand, it has a bigger risk of loss than crypto trading. In the stock exchange, the buyer buys all the stock at once. If prices go high then you get the profit and if prices go low, you lose your asset value. Transaction in the stock exchange is handled by a trusted broker. This broker can be a person or a trading platform itself. The broker gets his commission for executing successful sale or purchase between buyer and seller.

There is a wide range of cryptocurrencies on the internet. Crypto trading is supported by all online trading platforms. Many trading platforms allow stock trading, commodities trading, and crypto trading. Cryptocurrencies don’t have any physical existence. In fact, it is managed by an online decentralized trading center. Every cryptocurrency has a market value per unit and Bitcoin (BTC) has the highest valuation among all cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is not issued and administrated by a banking authority. Like many other cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is put into circulation through mining. Miners perform mathematical calculations with their hardware for the bitcoin network. The purpose of mining is to confirm transactions and increase their security. In return they receive bitcoins. Bitcoins can easily be converted into flat money or into other cryptocurrencies on trading platforms.

Every trader follows these two positions in trading, ‘Bear’ or ‘Bull’. In the first one, when the market prices go high the investor or trader buys the shares to get more profit with the opportunity. But in the ‘Bull’ condition, the investor sells his shares instead of buying to avoid the loss in trading. Professionals say that if you want to become a successful trader, you should not follow the crowd in the market blindly. Rather you have to make your own strategies and techniques to predict where trade would be fall at a certain time. This attitude leads you to an experienced trader and this milestone can be achieved with the help of these trading platforms.