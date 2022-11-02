This type of surgery is also known as blepharoplasty, and has become very popular in recent years. It is a cosmetic process for treating monolid (a natural fold in the upper eyelid between the lashes and the eyebrows).

Double eyelid surgery increases the space in the up and down lids making the eye larger.

If you wish to carry out this surgery, you should know how the procedure works, the pros and cons, the risks, etc. This will enable you to decide if getting the surgery done is the best thing for you.

Read on to have an understanding of what double eyelid surgery entails.

Different Methods Of Double Eyelid Surgery

There are three main methods of double eyelid surgery, the one your surgeon chooses depends on your need. The methods include:

1. Incision Double Eyelid Surgery

The surgeon makes a full cut along the eyelid creases and uses tiny dissolving stitches to hold the eyelid in place during healing. It’s mostly recommended for patients with excess skin and fats.

2. Partial Incision Double Eyelid Surgery

In this method, the doctor makes the incision as tiny as possible to limit the scar size. It’s best for people who don’t like scars but want their excess fats removed.

3. No Incision Double Eyelid Surgery

This is the least method of carrying out a double eyelid surgery. It involves no incision at all and is a good choice for people who do not want any fat or skin removed.

Advantages And Disadvantages Of Double Eyelid Surgery

Below are the advantages and disadvantages of double eyelid surgery:

Advantages

It eliminates the puffiness around the eye, including fine lines, and hooded skin, and reduces eye bags.

It is easy to recover. Although you might want to set aside two weeks for recovery. It mostly depends on the extent of your surgery, but whichever way, the recovery process is fast.

It corrects impaired vision caused by sagging eyelids by tightening the skin to reinstate clear vision.

It prevents irritation due to eyelashes getting pushed into your corner by a heavy lid.

It makes you look younger, and your eyes get bigger and more beautiful.

Scars from the surgery are not noticeable because they hid in the creases.

Disadvantages

There are bruises, swelling, dry skin, and irritation after the surgery. These are the usual temporary side effects.

Your surgeon might overdo it by removing excess fat from the skin, which can cause a poor outcome.

It requires proper care and maintenance to keep your desired results which involve constant use of sunscreen and avoiding nicotine.

How Long Does It Take To Recover From Double Eyelid Surgery?

Once you have had double eyelid surgery, you should expect to recover within 7 to 14 days. During this time, you should rest and let your eye recover.

It usually takes up to 6 months to be free from effects like redness and a year for the scars to heal properly.

Some factors can influence your recovery, such as the method of surgery you had.

Recovery can be classified into three parts:

Bruising

Swelling

And maturation of the incision.

Bruising takes one to two weeks to heal, and swelling lasts up to 8 weeks because it’s a slow, gradual process. Finally, the scar from the surgery can take up to a year for maximum improvement.

Tips For Recovery

There are different steps you can take to achieve a healthy recovery, as stated below;

Follow all the instructions given by the surgeon.

Eat the right food, such as healthy fats, fruits, leafy greens, and whole grains.

Rest well and get enough sleep; always stay hydrated unless your surgeon states otherwise.

Follow all the self-care prescribed by your doctor, such as avoiding rubbing your eyes, not wearing contact lenses, etc.

Ensure you use the prescribed drugs or eye drops or ointment from your doctor correctly.

Protect your eyes from wind, sunlight, and other elements that can endanger your eye.

Ensure to use sunscreen whenever you go out.

What To Expect After A Double Eyelid Surgery

It’s vital to know what to expect after a successful surgical procedure. After surgery, you will experience the following:

You will be overly sensitive to the sun or light.

Puffy eyelid

Double vision

Swelling

Blurred vision

Slight pain or discomfort.

To experience a healthy and steady recovery, you must have enough rest and avoid stressful activities.

Who Are The Candidates For Double Eyelid Surgery

Is double eyelid surgery or blepharoplasty right for you? Well, you will find out soon enough.

Below are the type of people that requires double eyelid surgery;

People with puffy upper and lower eyelids.

People who have excessive skin and fats in the upper eyelid.

People with big eye bags and dark circles

Finally, people who are above the age of 18.

Risks Of Double Eyelid Surgery

The possible risks from a double eyelid surgery include the following;

Infection

Reaction to anaesthesia

Bleeding

Dry eyes and irritation

Damage to eye muscles

Difficulty in closing eyes

An unevenness of the eyes

Alternatives Of Double Eyelid Surgery

Despite having an alternative, double eyelid surgery remains the best remedy.

Alternatives are for people who insist on a nonsurgical approach, especially those with lesser signs of ageing or puffy eyes.

Below are the major nonsurgical alternatives to double eyelid surgery:

1. Cosmetic Injectables

You can inject Wrinkle relaxers such as Botox and Juvederm to help tighten the skin and give a younger look as an alternative to double eyelid surgery.

These injectables restore fullness around the eyes, although they are temporary.

2. Laser Skin Resurfacing

It involves using laser treatment to enhance collagen production to reverse signs of ageing and sunburn around the eyes.

It takes time and doesn’t provide the same results as eyelid surgery.

3. Thermage

This method involves the transmission of radio frequency waves in the skin to smoothen wrinkles. It tightens the skin and reduces ageing signs.

How Much Does A Double Eyelid Surgery Cost?

On average, a double eyelid surgery costs $3000 and more. However, it ranges from $450 to $6,000 depending on the surgeon’s level of experience, the surgical approach, and the location.

Conclusion

In summary, double eyelid surgery is a procedure for removing too much fat and skin from the lower or upper eyelid.

This is to prevent the upper eyelid from obstructing a person’s vision, prevent puffiness, and make one look younger.

There are many benefits to this surgical approach, and there are also drawbacks. Whichever way, it’s up to you to decide if you need to do it or not.

