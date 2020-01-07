Alternately referred to as industrial psychology, organisational psychology is essentially a sub-domain of psychology that studies and understands different theories and principles that chiefly apply to a workplace setting. These theories are specifically targeted to increase the overall work production by elevating motivation and the mental well-being of employees. Furthermore, the learning extracted from these studies helps in increasing the satisfaction and experience of the employees in the respective workplace.

Organisational psychology functions as a double-edged sword as by implementing the knowledge acquired by several theories and ideologies both companies and employees advance towards prosperity and success. An expert in the field has to perform a variety of tasks. Some of these include inspecting the attitude and behaviour exhibited by the employees, evaluating employee performance, setting payrolls, and conducting workshops to improve the company’s environment and the productivity of employees. Primarily, organisational psychology aims to study the behaviour of human beings in their workplace.

To further understand what organisational psychology is, their job description can be divided into two parts. One of these is the industrial side where the specialists search for employees that best fit the available position. Therefore, the qualities and qualifications that the candidates possess are carefully inspected and evaluated by the organisational psychologist. This also leads us to their second task.

Once these specialists hire the candidates and formally introduce them in the company as a respectable employee, they conduct workshops and provide proper training to ensure that they stay up to date with the current and modern information. The training also focuses on developing and maintaining the standard of job performance shown by fellow employees. On the organisational front, their job is mostly to build leadership, management styles, and individual characteristics of the employees. Hence, the organisational psychologists concentrate on improving the employee performance for the benefit of the company while ensuring that the health and peace of mind of the employee remain intact.

Interestingly, the roots of organisational psychology can be traced back to experimental psychology. These are some of the key grounds that are related to this field.

· Training and development:

As discussed before, an essential part of an organisational psychologist’s job is to recruit employees by accessing and evaluating their qualifications and experience. Hence, these specialists examine the profiles sent to them and compare them to the required positions in the company.

For example, a person with extensive writing experience and a degree in literature would suit perfectly for the job of a content writer. However, he or she would not be suited for the position of a sales executive. Furthermore, once the employee is hired, it is the job of an organisational psychologist to ensure that they get the necessary training to understand the dynamics of the workplace as well as how the internal systems operate.

These are basic yet fundamental tasks of an organisational psychologist. They essentially help the managers by bringing in the best people in the field to join their team.

· Ergonomics:

The field of ergonomics is dedicated to the design and development of techniques, models, and procedures that maximise performance and minimise damage. Therefore, the organisational psychologists formulate and construct strategies and policies that must be stringently followed by the employees and staff members. They target the employee performance and ensure that they are provided with a 100% comfortable environment to work in. This excludes every form of distraction and inconvenience from their work station.

· Performance management:

This is the area where the industrial and organisational psychologists collaborate. Hence, they work together to ensure that the employee reciprocates the same dedication towards the company that the company demonstrates for the benefit of the employee. Therefore, their performance is evaluated and based on their productivity, increments and bonuses are bestowed as incentives. Overall, the idea is to make sure that the employees do their jobs well.

· Work-Life:

Considering that employees spend a major part of their day in the office, their work-life has to be healthy and satisfactory. To ensure this, organisational psychologists design rewards and accolades for the employees to encourage them and boost their self-esteem. When the individual feels elated and confident about their performance, they return the favour by working even harder to maintain their status and recognition.

· Organisational development:

The last area that organisational psychologists focus on is the company itself. They devote themselves to designing strategies that increase the profits without hindering the engagement and overall satisfaction of employees in the process. Hence, they focus on the organisational structure and core values of the company.

In sum, the organisational psychologists are an integral part of a company as they ensure its profitability by maintaining the element of employee satisfaction.