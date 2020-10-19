Although detoxification is important, it is just the first step in preventing long-term relapse of opiate addiction. Several proven detoxification treatment methods currently exist. Some treatment procedures for opiate addiction involve a gradual withdrawal, which is followed by medication and long-term psychosocial support. However, rapid opiate detox is promoted as a fast and painless detox procedure that allows a person addicted to opiates to withdraw quickly and effortlessly.

What is Rapid Opiate Detox?

In a broad sense, rapid opiate detox is an opiate addiction treatment procedure that uses both sedation and medication to speed up the treatment process. Patients suffering from opioid addiction usually experience a great challenge to achieve detox. Discontinuation of opioid use often results in uncomfortable and painful withdrawal symptoms.

For such patients fighting opiate addiction, rapid detox clinics often promise fast, painless, and same-day treatment. The procedure enables patients to rapidly transition from opiate dependency to oral medication that inhibit opiate receptors in the nervous system to help cope with the cravings. The patient is also put under general anesthesia during the procedure and the induced withdrawal is normally complete within 4 to 5 hours. The patient is then placed on oral drugs to block opiate receptors in the central nervous system and any subsequent withdrawal symptoms are treated symptomatically.

History of Rapid Opiate Detox

Rapid opiate detox was developed in the 1990s by Dr. Andre Waismann when he redefined opioid addiction treatment. Due to his success, the procedure of opioid addiction treatment was widely and swiftly embraced by addiction treatment facilities across many parts of the world. The groundbreaking procedure at the time was credited for helping many people battling opioid dependency. It further paved the way for more research in opioid dependency and laid the groundwork for better and more advanced addiction treatment methods like Accelerated Neuro-Regulation (ANR).

Does it Work?

Although Dr. Waismann made a great effort to perform rapid opiate detox correctly, other medical practitioners in the field of opiate addiction did not take great care to learn the basics needed to undertake the procedure safely and effectively. Some clinics that promise to offer the procedure advertise their services as highly successful. However, they fail to highlight the fact that the procedure usually involves an equally high degree of complications.

The failure of the procedure is partly blamed on the improper use of the medications used to inhibit opiate receptors in the nervous system. It is also unsuccessful due to uncontrolled sedation during the administration of anesthesia. Several clinical studies have also established that the procedure poses a number of health risks such as nausea, drug addiction relapse, heart attack, and even death. One study even found that it has a significantly high rate of relapse in the long-term.

What Safe and Effective Alternatives are Available?

There are hundreds of rapid detox facilities across the world promoting their services using Dr. Waismann’s name. However, it is important to note that Dr. Waismann is only related with rapid detox centers that perform ANR. While rapid opiate detox is widely promoted as an effective treatment for opioid addiction, it is an outdated method that is not as effective and safe as ANR. Rapid opiate detox cannot rectify the critical imbalance existing in the brain of an individual who has abused opioid for a long time. It simply helps to manage the secondary side effects of opioid dependency.