Tangkasnet poker

You would have gone to various land-based casinos as well as online casinos. There are thousands of such gambling entities offering tons of games. One such variation of gambling games is tangkasnet. You can consider this game as the slightly modified version of ordinary poker. Here also, you will get some cards to play with and make a better ranking hand combination to win over your opponent players. Each of the cards in your hands will contain a specific value and specific combinations will have higher rankings. There will be an order of preference in terms of tangkasnet. You could win the game if you manage to form a higher-ranking hand than all other players. It is not necessary to get the topmost ranking. It is enough to beat others even if you have a mid-ranked hand. Some of these hand rankings are given in the order of preference.

Royal flush – You have to form a hand combination with ten, Ace, J, K, and Q of the same symbol.

Five of a kind – It is a hand containing the same number in all possible symbols.

Straight flush – An ascending combination with five consecutive numbers will form a straight flush.

Flush – No particular order of five cards.

Straight – Combination of five cards of varying symbols.

Three of a kind – Three cards of the same color and symbols with the other two cards.

Two pairs – Combination containing two pairs of cards.

Ace pair – A set of five cards with only one pair of Aces.

Common myths about tangkasnet

Not available for mobiles

It is one of the common myths among gamblers that tangkasnet is not available to play on mobile devices. However, it is wrong. Anyone who has a mobile that could connect with the internet could play the game easily. You can play this while you are traveling or doing something staying away from home.

Same as poker

One could think that the game is completely similar to ordinary poker. However, there will be minute differences between the two apart from the major similarities. Hence, you could not expect the same set of rules here. The objective of forming a higher-ranking hand is the only similarity between ordinary poker and tangkasnet poker. However, both are available in online and physical casinos.

Complex gameplay and rules

Another set of people think that the game will be complex to understand with strict rules as the name is slightly different. However, the rules will not be that complex in reality. Similar to poker, there will be some hand combinations to know well. Once you know these combinations and their ranks, you can start forming them with the cards dealt with you. So, anyone can play tangkasnet if they know to play poker.

It is not a fun

Some people think that the game is not enthusiastic as other gambling games even without exposure to it. You will get whatever fun and enjoyment you get from all other games in this game also.