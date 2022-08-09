The future of recruitment is changing in many ways and clients must now accept that shortlists may not be as comprehensive as they once were. It is a skills-short market and a good quality shortlist may now consist of two to three candidates, especially in the finance sector.

Reducing the time to hire will be more important than ever due to the demand and competition for candidates. Companies need to be making quicker decisions and this is where adapting the recruitment process is key. Video interviews will be here to stay, especially in the initial stages of the process, and shorter advertising periods are necessary.

Emphasis on diversity

Companies are focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion more than ever before. It’s also become a key factor for those seeking new employment opportunities. Half of the candidates say they would consider asking about a company’s policy on diversity during a job interview.

It has been reported that companies with employees that come from a broad range of backgrounds will outperform firms with a less diverse workforce. A diverse workforce will give a wider variety of viewpoints and experiences.

85% of employers say that increasing diversity is a priority in their workforce, whereas almost half of employers do not have the programmes in place to secure diverse candidates.

i3 Profiling

I know what you may be thinking, what is i3 profiling?

Why is i3 different from other tests?

The i3 profile is a broad-spectrum test, whilst a traditional personality test will measure just your personality and nothing more.

The i3 profile, however, will measure aspects of your personality, working style, and preferences – likes and wants – and combine these factors into a powerful and very unique profile.

While similar results may be achieved through traditional tests, this would then require a cross-correlation of different tools which becomes a far more complex process.

Additionally, many traditional tests need to be conducted by a qualified psychologist, whereas the i3 profiling does not. This means it is much more accessible and also enables it to be used for positive social purposes in communities. The use of i3 profiling is controlled and supported by strict protocols and intensive training through i3 itself.

A traditional personality test will provide 16 different profiles, whereas the i3 profile produces an almost infinite number, which is what makes it so virtually unique and extremely revealing. This is why it places in the highest category of tests.

The feedback from i3 profiling is also what sets it apart from traditional profile tests, it is not a computer-generated document but actually consists of a full written report, followed up with a personal interview. Clients have reported this type of feedback to be insightful as face-to-face interactions are critical and it can uncover more about a person’s personality type.

Traditional tests are often tested against the standard behaviour of the general population and validated (the extent to which a test measures what it claims and was intended to measure.) The i3 profile stands alone in this regard although it perhaps is in its early adulthood rather than maturity. Nevertheless, it has an outstanding pedigree as it has developed an international reputation built up of more than 17,500 profiles administered in numerous countries.

It has been regarded as one of the most successful tests used by blue chip companies.

The profiling system is used by many recruitment companies including, Paul Card Recruitment uses i3 profiling for both clients and candidates, specifically in higher-level roles, to determine how the candidate will fit within the team and the role. Whether their profile is aligned with the qualities required for the role, as well as whether they will align well with the team and management. Because of the investment needed from the client to undertake i3 profiling, we also only use this for retained/exclusive assignments, and it allows us to make much more successful placements by understanding both the client and the candidate.

Social Recruiting

With more than half the world now using social media – 4.62 billion people around the world to be exact. Then there is no surprise that social recruiting is becoming increasingly popular. Platforms such as Linkedin are incredibly popular for recruiters and those looking for employment – with over 55 job applications being submitted every second.

You can also grow your reach exponentially by posting recruitments on your own company’s social media pages, and you can also leverage your follower’s and employees’ own networks to capitalise on the reach of social media.

If done correctly, social media recruiting can help your business find and employ a high-quality candidate who is perfect for the role. In addition, the cost of social recruitment is very low and can be done completely free of charge.