New beginnings, the burst of emotions, excitement in the wedding preparations, cheerful environment, new people around, loud and happy music, and a new phase of life – Marriage can be so beautiful yet overwhelming. The relationship is not limited between two souls but also between the families.

Marriage is a very special moment in every girl’s life. Every girl at some point in time thinks about how she will look on her big day, even before seeing her groom. To transform the dream of looking like a diva into reality, every detail needs to be on point.

Most importantly, the wedding gown and the accessories should match perfectly to get the desired looks. The detailing should complement the detailing of the jewelry otherwise you will end up looking overdressed which no one wants.

If you are not able to decide what kind of jewelry to wear with your special gown, then I am here to help you with it.

High Neckline Dress

If you are choosing a high neckline dress, then you can’t wear a necklace. Because it will take up space for that and clash with the details of the dress. If your dress is Asymmetric, Off-One Shoulder, or Halter Neck, still the same rule will apply. Pair it up with stunning chandelier earrings or stud earrings of diamond or pearl and a bracelet.

Boat Neck Dress

Boat neck dresses highlight the neckline and collar bone area very well. Pick a delicate pendant necklace or a choker or single or double strands of pearl with stud earrings. Wear a statement ring and a belt with it.

Solitaires or pearls should always compliment the dress. Overdressed or minimally dressed both are not a good choice when it is your wedding. Simple is the new royal looks. But having a perfect lacy dress and not matching jewelry is a real mood spoiler. You can check out SH Jewellery for a well-designed variety of rings, earrings, vintage-inspired jewelry that will go with every outfit!

Illusion Neckline

The illusion neckline is a layer of sheer fabric and is itself a statement. The easy-breezy gown requires you to pair it with drop earrings and bracelets. Do not bejewel your shoulder or neck. Use a headpiece to add sparkle to your appearances.

Sweetheart Neckline

Sweetheart neckline dresses are lovely as well as sexy. It is usually strapless. You can find them either in A-line or a ball gown form. This gown not only gives a formal look but will give you a feminine vibe. Anything can be easily paired with this gown.

Grace this dress with a drop necklace or round neck piece to avoid the crowd around the heart shape, with earrings that match with the outfit. You can use a floral crown or a headpiece. Accessorize it with a metal belt. Don’t overdress.

Plunging Neck

Brides who choose V-neck should go for Y-drop necklaces. They add an elegant touch to your bridal jewelry. It takes the same angle as V-neckline. Or you can also choose bridal chokers. A simple double-strand necklace will also do wonders if chosen well.

Just make sure you don’t wear a necklace that is too long as it can go inside the neckline and it may look a little weird. Wear pretty simple drop earrings and an elegant bracelet.

Backless

Backless gowns are bold and modern and show off some skin. These are sleek and sensual. This type of gown is dramatic in its way. Make sure you wear a backless bra to not spoil the display of the dress. Add luster by wearing a double strand or multi-strand back jewelry. Pair it with beautiful earrings. Complete your looks with a veil. Wear a bracelet and let your hair loose.

Over To You…

At their wedding, every bride wants to look unique. Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime kind of event in everyone’s life. From the hairstyle to nail paint of the toe, the bride resembles the picture of elegance and beauty. Here I have suggested various ideas based on the kind of wedding outfits. Pick wisely and you are sure to head turns!