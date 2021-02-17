At a certain point, you aim to see significant changes in your home. You may have been saving up funds regularly for your dream house renovation until the time comes when you feel that you have enough money to start the project. Why renovate? One may ask.

Increase comfort.

Home is where the heart is. After a hard day at the office, we want to spend our time indoors to recharge and escape from the daily cares in life. We cannot reach a state of relaxation when our house is a mess and needs fixing.

Increase the value of your house.

You may be planning to sell your house soon and thus considering a home renovation. Before advertising your property in the homes for sale section in the classifieds, consider updating your bathroom, kitchen, and living room.

Improve energy efficiency.

Greenhouses are the in-thing recently as calls for a greener environment grow more significant through the years. You may want to update your power system and install heat pumps, new windows, and some insulation.

Before you start the renovation, consider the following tips on avoiding during the home repair project. This guide could help you save funds and increase overall satisfaction in the end.

Don’t rely too much on personal knowledge alone.

Are you planning to do a DIY home renovation project? You may be at risk of making wrong decisions if you rely too much on your knowledge. Unless you are a home builder yourself, maybe it is high time to ask other experts for advice. Then again, this is no guarantee that your knowledge alone is enough for the whole project to come true. You may want a lighting fixture upgrade but later on, finds out that there are other issues in your current fixture! Do your research and ask for professional advice.

Don’t underestimate costs.

Some house projects took longer than others. You may not have anticipated it until you have started a full-blown project and were caught in the middle when you found out your funds are not enough. Always add 20 percent from the current estimated costs of a project. This adjustment gives you elbow room to act on sudden changes and additions in the budget.

Don’t ignore local building codes and regulations in your area.

Major home construction or remodeling project may affect your surroundings and your locale. Thus, there is a need to check and follow the building codes and regulations in your area. Building a pool in your yard may sound appealing, but for sure, the process will affect the environment as you have to dig the ground and make a structural foundation. Some states may require you to file for a permit that previously got approval from an inspector for safety.

Don’t trust solely on the photos of previous projects that a contractor presented to you.

It is easy to contact a contractor these days as most advertise their services and portfolio online. Usually, these builders will present only the best projects for marketing’s sake. You must be careful in your choice and consider communicating with them.

Don’t put safety in the backburner for a cheaper project.

It is normal to aim for a cheaper cost and look for ways to let our money go a long way. However, ensure that the expenses discounted will not overlook the builders’ safety and the quality of materials used in the project. Even if it is a DIY project, ensure your builders’ security and provide them with the proper scaffolding, ladders, extension poles, and fall-protection safety wear, even if these gears will cost you more.

A home remodeling project is an exciting idea to look forward to. This anticipation and excitement should not take your focus on more important issues regarding the safety of builders involved and the soundness of the entire project. Solicit information and opinions from other family members and friends about the viability of the project.

The home improvement photos in a magazine may have inspired you to do a few upgrades at home.; However, think again if these ideas are practical and achievable on your end. Consider other design options and advice before starting any project. Interviewing several contractors is also a good idea so that you can settle on a contractor who can execute your dream project flawlessly. The best way to find out is to look at their portfolio and consider reviews of previous clients. You may also want to apply for a personal loan to ensure that you have enough money to get you through till the end.