Is ADHD a disability? When you think about ADHD, you might start imagining of a 6 year old child running in circles and screaming aimlessly. To answer the above question, you will need to know the reality of ADHD, which is, someone you know and might be working with in the same office, could be having it even without you seeing the symptoms which are classic.

There are several adults who are suffering from ADHD. While some of them were diagnosed while they were still kids and have never grown out of it, others never got the right diagnosis until they became adults; while some are even unaware that they are suffering from it.

Regardless of the above, all of them have one thing in common: They have all heard theories from family and friends as to why they are the way they are. But such analysis might not be helpful to someone who is having it rough with ADHD and they might be hurt.

What You Need To Know Is:

People Who Have ADHD Are Not Lazy:

It might seem to you that your colleague at work who has ADHD is giving excuses to be lazy. From the outside world point of you, they might be unwilling and unmotivated to work, but the truth is that they have trouble staying focused enough in order to get the work done.

They get easily distracted by sounds or sights. That is why, when you are talking with someone nearby, it might be hard for the other colleague who is suffering from ADHD to concentrate on the task at hand.

An adult who is suffering from ADHD normally yearns for a lot of excitement and stimulation, so they are unable to stand doing routine work like paperwork filing. They might take a longer time to do such work or avoid them totally.

It is normally tough for them to stay on top of anything. They normally describe their life as being out of control and chaotic. You might see them as being careless due to the fact that they scramble to get their phone or to pay their bills, but the truth is that, they are overwhelmed.

You can assist them by suggesting to them how to break a task into smaller and manageable parts, being able to prioritize tasks, giving out complete information and providing instructions which are clear.

It Is Possible To Have ADHD And Not Seem Hyper:

Your friend who has ADHD might be the most mellow in the group. When you have ADHD which is inattentive, your main troubles are focusing and paying attention.

Those who are suffering from this type of ADHD tend to be more prone to being involved in careless mistakes, not being able to follow through and losing things. That might explain why you might find a spouse forgetting to do something like fixing a leaky toilet, or a jammed window.

They Have Successful Relationships Too:

Not being able to help with the kids or helping around does not mean that they don’t care for their family. Being a partner of someone who is suffering from ADHD, you need to remember that, they are really trying and want to be better than they are. With understanding, the relationship might work perfectly.