In the world of business, you need to focus on your core gift or strengths if you want to succeed. For example, you might be running a bakery because you are a baker at heart. That’s good! But then you may feel you need to market your products and services online—for that you should hire the right marketing agency.

Here are some tips on what you should ask marketing companies before you select one to collaborate with.

Prepare A Checklist of Questions

It is always good to go into a meeting prepared so this step involves jotting down just what you would like to ask a marketing agency:

How long have you been in the field of digital marketing?

This is very important, though it’s not the clincher question. Sometimes, newbies may have something original to bring to the table, though don’t rule out the veterans just like that. You just want to hear in their own words about their experience in the field of digital marketing. More often than not, experience can speak a lot about the competence and work ethic of a marketing agency since it would be reasonable to assume that they would not have lasted as long as they have if they are unskilled in their work.

What businesses have you worked with before?

Ask the agency to enumerate a handful of their most recent clients. You may even ask them to provide samples of the work they have done for these clients. It would be reassuring if at least one of their former clients was in the same line of business as your company since it would mean that the agency already has an idea of what your business is about.

What do you think is the problem with my business?

Asking for the agency’s initial opinion about your business’ current situation can tell you whether the team has a basic idea of the strategies they’re going to implement to help your company out. As experts in digital marketing, it’s reasonable to expect them to at least have a basic notion of what they would do when it comes to improving the marketing strategy of your business.

Who would you assign to my business, if ever I should hire you?

For this question, the marketing agency should be able to mention the names and job titles of the team members so that you know what roles they play in the project. You can ask about the background of each team member to find out how skilled they are and how experienced they are in that role. Sometimes, one campaign involves multiple strategies as well, so you need to walk through it with the assigned team.

Why should I hire you instead of other marketing companies?

This is actually THE most important question because you are asking the candidate to present themselves at their best so that you can see what is unique about them. That, in turn, can make your business shine. You should zero in on specifics like what talents their team has, and how they would adjust the project so that they can bring out the best in your business.

How will our schedule be arranged?

Scheduling is key because you might want the marketing campaign to be done and deployed within a certain timeframe or by a certain deadline. Remember as well that the agency probably has other clients, too, so they should be able to fit in your project comfortably, giving allowance for contingencies that might crop up.

How much will your services cost?

This comes last, because you want to give the marketing candidate a chance to assess the project if it is worth their time and energy. Only then will they be able to offer an estimated price. Sometimes, this may mean giving a proposal at a follow-up meeting so that their team has a chance to deliberate first.

Final Thoughts

When searching for a digital marketing agency, it is always good to know beforehand what you would like to ask candidates prior to hiring them. Ask them about their years of experience in digital marketing, and about their previous work with other clients. Ask for their opinion as to why your business isn’t performing well and how it could improve. Make sure to also inquire about why their digital marketing agency is the right one for you to choose. Always make it a point to clarify in the end how much they expect to charge you for your digital marketing campaign. Lastly, leave room for contingency measures in case plans don’t always go as intended.