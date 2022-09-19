When it comes to teeth whitening, there are a lot of options out there. You can go the do-it-yourself route with over-the-counter products, or you can visit your dentist for professional treatment.

Here are the benefits of professional teeth whitening:

Increased whiteness – A whitening treatment can lighten your teeth up to eight shades, while over-the-counter treatments can only lighten them by two or three shades.

Longer lasting results -These treatments last longer than over-the-counter treatments; most results will last for around 12 months.

Safer – Over-the-counter whitening treatments can be harsh and abrasive, which can lead to tooth sensitivity and other oral health problems. Professional teeth whitening treatments are much safer and less likely to cause any damage to your teeth.

More effective – These teeth whitening treatments are more effective than over-the-counter treatments, and they can remove more surface stains.

Convenient – This treatment can be completed in one visit to your dentist’s office.

Affordable – These whitening treatments are more affordable than you might think; most insurance plans will cover at least part of the cost.

Customizable – They can be customized to your specific needs and goals.

Supervised – When you get a professional whitening treatment, your dentist will be there to supervise the process and make sure that it is done safely and effectively.

If you are looking for a safe and effective way to achieve brighter teeth, professional teeth whitening is the best option. Talk to your dentist about getting started with treatment.

Here is everything you can expect during a whitening treatment:

Consultation – The first step in this kind of treatment is to consult with your dentist. They will examine your teeth and discuss your goals for the treatment.

Preparation – Your dentist will prepare your teeth for the whitening treatment by cleaning them and removing any plaque or tartar.

Whitening – The actual whitening process will be done in the dentist’s office. A special gel will be applied to your teeth and a light or laser will be used to activate the gel.

Post-treatment care – After the whitening process is finished, your dentist will give you instructions on how to care for your newly whitened teeth. This may include using a special toothpaste or mouthwash, avoiding certain foods and drinks, and scheduling regular dental checkups.

Results – You should see a noticeable difference in the whiteness of your teeth after completing a whitening treatment. Most results will last for around 12 months.

Maintenance – To maintain your results, you may need to schedule occasional touch-ups or have your teeth professionally cleaned on a regular basis.

Cost – These treatments can be costly, ranging from $500 to $1,000. However, the cost is typically worth it for the dramatic results you will see.

Time – Professional whitening treatments usually take around an hour to complete.

If you are considering whitening, be sure to consult with your dentist first to see if it is right for you. They will be able to answer any questions you have and help you achieve the beautiful, white smile you desire.

