A bed frame is not a place for your mattress to call home. The stylish bed frames Adelaide can be the focal point of your bedroom decor and ads storage space. The given tips in Metia.com will help you to choose the perfect frame for your bed for years to come.

Weigh The Size Of The Mattress

If you already have a mattress, choosing a bed frame becomes easier. If you have a full-size mattress, you need a double bed frame. If you have a queen size mattress, you want to look at queen size frames. Make sure you know whether the king-size mattress is California king or an Eastern King, as they are a little bit different. The bed frame which fits one may not fit the other. If you are purchasing the complete bed set from scratch, consider how much space you have for a bed and what bed size makes you feel most comfortable.

Measure The Room Size

The bed is the largest piece of furniture in a bedroom and a large bed easily overpowers a small room. Place the mattress on the floor to get a sense of its size or use pillows or masking tape to approximate it. If you feel that you are already cramped, go for a simple metal bed frame under your box spring to maximize the usage of space in your bedroom. Simple platform bed frame can be a space-saving option and you can explain your storage options by choosing a bed that offers drawers under the box springs or shelves in the headboard.

Choose Between Platform Bed And Box Spring

With many platform beds, you need a mattress and box spring, this makes purchasing a platform bed a wise decision for many shoppers watching their budgets. Platform beds can accommodate a box spring also if you like your bed a little higher off the ground. Choice between the two is a question of firmness for some, with many preferring the hard foundation that platform beds provide.

Consider The Height And Bulkiness Of The Bed

If you desire a more elaborate bed frame, like a four-poster or canopy bed, aim your tape measure towards the ceiling. Tall bed frame needs a high ceiling, as a large bedroom can start to feel cramped. Take a little extra measure as well, if you prefer a bulky bed frame like a sleigh bed or a bed frame headboard combination with bookshelves included. Remember that you might have to disassemble and reassemble large beds to get them through the bedroom door and make sure that is possible with the frame you choose.

The bed is the focal point of a bedroom, choosing the right style is important. If you want to create a warm, comfortable, and welcoming feel, you may opt for a wooden bed frame piling up quilts, pillows to set a cozy mood. The people who prefer a sleek modern look should choose a bed frame of metal or wood with clean minimalist lines. Once you have chosen out what style may fit your bedroom look at the various models including upholstered bed frames, sleigh beds, wrought iron beds, and brass beds to find what suits your room the best.