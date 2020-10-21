Tinted windows on vehicles have been cool for a long while now, and remain so to this day. Head and tail light tinting is also popular. But is it straightforward enough for you to do it on your own? If so, what are the significant pitfalls of taking matters into your own hands?

In this entry, you’ll discover everything you need to know about tinting lights on your vehicle.

How Does It Work?

Tinted head and tail lights look cool during the day because they’re darker and give off that exclusive feel. But wouldn’t this mean more obstruction for the actual light to pass through?

Unfortunately, there isn’t some magic trick that will keep your lights dark during the day and provide 100% of illumination and signalling during night time.

Tinting your car lights will diminish their illumination/signalling capabilities, there’s no doubt about that.

Is It Simple?

In theory, you could take a can of black spray paint, place some masking tape, and spray the paint over your car lights. Although this is clearly the wrong way to go. But what about the window tints? Could you use these to tint your car lights? Yes, but you may encounter some problems along the way. Using film tint can get even more complicated. There’s a lot of tint cutting involved, and one wrong step will have you starting from scratch. Also, everything needs to be absolutely clear in order to look good.

MOT Guidelines

Even if you do an impeccable job aesthetically, you still may end up having to take the tinting off. This is, as discussed earlier, because tinting will definitely affect the lights. Overstep the mark, and you’re going to fail the MOT.

MOT guidelines state that a steady white/yellow light to the front has to be clearly visible. The stop and fog lamps have to provide a steady light to the backside of the vehicle. The indicators and hazard lamps have to emit clear amber light. The reflectors need to show in red. Finally, the light needs to cover at least 50% of the surface that provides illumination.

If half of the light cluster isn’t clearly visible, if the tinting makes the red lights appear in different colours, and if the indicators and reflectors don’t show in amber or red, respectively, you’re bound to fail your MOT.Tinted Car Lights

Yes, you can take matters into your own hands and try to do the tinting work on your own. However, there are many aesthetic, functional, and legal pitfalls that you might run into.

Instead, contact a professional and have your head and tail light tinting done properly.