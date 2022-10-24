Any birthday is cause for celebration, but turning 60 is a significant achievement and 60th birthday cards must be there. Click to visit to check our exclusive range of birthday cards from Boomf to make it even more special.

Those who are turning 60 are likely tired of hearing the same old 60th birthday wishes after all these years. So, if you’re looking for something a little more creative than the standard “happy 60th birthday” message, keep reading for some ideas.

60th Birthday Funny Wishes

There are many jokes that may be said about reaching the ripe old age of 60. Why not include one of these outrageously humorous 60th birthday wishes inside a funny 60th birthday card?

However, for people who are particularly aware of their age, we advise avoiding these and instead sticking to these more secure 60th birthday wishes:

Birthday greetings! To help you feel more at home, we decided to hold our celebration at the museum of ancient history this year.

The clock is ticking; soon I’ll send you off to the nursing home!

What’s the finest thing about reaching 60, do you know? At your age, wrinkles are to be expected. Birthday greetings!

You’ll succeed at being 60 if you appear 40 but behave like 20.

Sorry, there wasn’t a cake big enough to hold all sixty candles. I hope this works and you have a wonderful birthday!

I know it took 60 years, but it paid off because you look brilliant.

You don’t look a day older than 59, so happy 60th birthday!

Greetings from your pathetic sixties!

Now that you are officially 60, it is time to begin smoothing out your wrinkled skin.

Have fun partying, but try not to get too wasted; I believe that a hangover at 60 would be fatal.

Traditional Greetings for 60th Birthday

The best course of action if you’re unsure of what to say is to get a lovely, conventional birthday card and include a short, handwritten note inside wishing the recipient a happy 60th birthday:

I hope you have a wonderful 60th birthday and send you my warmest wishes.

Happy birthday and thanks for being a part of our life for 60 years.

Happy 6-0 birthday, and I hope you have a fantastic time celebrating!

Happy 60th, another significant birthday! I wish you a joyous celebration today.

We’ll make sure to properly celebrate your 60th birthday when I next see you, so happy birthday!

I hope you have a 60th birthday that is half as fantastic as you!

Heart Filling Wishes for Parents’ 60th Birthday

Even while we should respect and cherish our parents all year long, birthdays are a terrific opportunity to go above and beyond and truly express your gratitude for all they have done for you in a lovely birthday card.

If you’re unsure where to begin, you might want to get some ideas from the following meaningful 60th birthday cards and message suggestions:

Happy 60th birthday to the family’s pillar of stability!

I feel very fortunate to look up to a terrific mom like you. Greetings and happy 60th birthday to you!

Happy 60th birthday, mom! You’ve been there for me through the years and have helped shape who I am today.

I just wanted to wish you a happy 60th birthday, dad. With you around, growing up was always an adventure. Here’s to many more!

Everyone should have parents like you! We’ll make sure to throw a grand party for your 60th birthday and wish you the happiest of birthdays.

Happy 60th birthday, sweetheart! I’m so glad we can share this special day with you.

I want to wish you the happiest birthday because I don’t know what I would do without you in my life.

I’ll be eternally grateful that I got to know you, and I hope I can help make your special day even better. Love, happy birthday.

It seems like yesterday when we first met, therefore I find it hard to believe you’re sixty.

You have made me feel like the luckiest person alive ever since we first met. I wish you a happy birthday and will always love you.

What would I do if you weren’t here? I’m wishing you a very happy birthday!

Friend’s 60th birthday

Here comes the wishes:

It’s likely that you’ve known your friend for a very long time if you’re celebrating their 60th birthday with them. Which is excellent since you may also send some humorous 60th birthday wishes along with some heartfelt ones:



You’re finally turning 60, then, is that right? I suppose that, as of right now, we can officially be considered lifelong friends.

I’m surprised we’re still close friends at sixty. I can troll you about anything at this point without getting caught.

Despite being sixty, you don’t appear to have aged much in my opinion. That said, it’s possible that’s because I see you every week.

