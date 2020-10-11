Any responsible owner will wish to keep their dog in optimum health throughout its life. They will train it, give it daily exercise, and provide a balanced diet.

Sometimes the daily meals are insufficient to supply the dog’s full requirements. This might particularly apply if the pet eats home-cooked meals. Alternatively, the dog may be experiencing a specific vitamin deficiency, or have a medical issue. In all these cases, a vitamin supplement is likely to be recommended by a vet.

There have been much-publicized cases of dogs with raw food diets experiencing fatal overdoses of vitamin D however. So which vitamins are ok for your dog? Let’s find out now.

Vitamin A

When a dog receives this vitamin (which is also called retinol) it keeps it in its body until it is required. The beneficiaries of this element are the immune system, cell division, gene expression, nervous system, fur, muscles, and fetal development.

Any dog lacking in this vitamin could be at risk of its life. Some foods that naturally contain this ingredient are butter, fish (king mackerel and trout), and vegetables such as carrots and pumpkins.

Vitamin B

These cover eight different vitamins that each serve different functions. Thiamine will help the dog stay energized (alongside pantothenic acid), maintain a healthy appetite, and process its carbohydrates at the right speed. Enzyme function can be enhanced with Riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin, and B12.

B6 is probably the most important B vitamin, as it works with the hormones, gene activation, red blood cell production, niacin synthesis, insulin, hemoglobin, and immune response. It also aids glucose generation and the working of the nervous system.

Folic acid helps with red blood cell creation. It may also protect dogs from cardiovascular issues. Vitamin B7 will help your pet with its digestion.

Due to its composition (being water-soluble), it can’t be stored in the pet’s body for a later date. It, therefore, has to be administered regularly. Foods containing safe levels of the vitamin include yeast, liver, eggs, and kidney.

Vitamin C

Dogs can synthesize this themselves within their livers but occasionally need extra dosages. Vitamin C (also called ascorbic acid) can look for dangerous free radicals in the dog’s body and reduce swelling and cognitive aging.

This vitamin also helps with bones and muscles, tendons and ligaments, brain activity, and dementia. It also helps the dog produce collagen.

Vitamin D

Humans call this the ‘sunshine vitamin’ due to its source. When a dog has a healthy intake of this, it will develop bones and muscles that are healthy. This is because it helps the dog retain calcium in its body. Bone development is enhanced and such conditions as pancreatitis can be prevented. If your pet has poor tooth development or rickets, there could be a deficiency here.

Dogs can find vitamin D in such foods as egg yolks, liver, and dairy products.

Vitamin E

If a vet encounters a dog with muscle and eye degeneration or problems reproducing, they will be asking about this vitamin. It defends dogs from oxidative harm, protects blood cells and fatty acids, and assists fat metabolism and cell function.

Anyone who observes a dog with a shiny coat and healthy skin will be looking at a pet with sufficient vitamin E (also called tocopherol) in its diet. It can be found in such foods as spinach, eggs, oils, and fish.

Vitamin K

Dogs can gain vitamin K through their diet, but also from bacteria located within their intestinal tract. If a dog can’t harness this vitamin within its body, it could uncontrollably bleed, have changed clotting times, or even die. This situation could arise after ingesting mouse or rat poison. Vitamin K helps the pet’s blood to clot.

A diet that contains safe elements of vitamin K includes parsley, fish, and meats.

Choline

This helps the pet’s liver and brain to function correctly. It also strengthens the cells of the body. It is sometimes prescribed for animals suffering from epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, or other brain disorders.

Choline can be found in liver, eggs, beans, spinach, and meats.

When a dog has a full armory of essential vitamins – either through its daily diet or by using supplements – it will be best placed to grow and stay well. We should all faithfully steward our dogs just as they faithfully love us in return. A healthy, balanced diet should run side by side with regular veterinary checkups and advice.