An SEO (Search Engine Optimization) audit is a detailed website analysis that helps you to analyze the performance of your on and off-page activities. You might have checked your website’s performance in Google Analytics and discovered that your organic traffic has decreased. You might be wondering which SEO strategies you need to use to improve your ranking in search engine results. Well, you’ve come to the right place.

However, it would help if you understood that an SEO audit is different from everyone else since every website is distinct. After performing an SEO audit, you will implement a clear plan to deal with your inbound marketing. This guide will offer a brief look at what you can learn from an SEO audit and its benefits.

SEO Shortcomings

In recent years, SEO has experienced many significant changes. Companies like Google keep on changing their algorithms frequently. This is why companies need to take this area seriously. You can follow a 54-Point Guide to Having a Perfectly Optimized Website since having an optimized site boosts your search results ranking. Performing an SEO guide will help to identify shortcomings in your SEO strategy.

Additionally, it will offer solutions to help fix your issues. For example, meta descriptions should be between 155-160 characters. If yours are too long or short, your audit report will reveal this and recommend changing.

Your Site’s Performance

It’s a no-brainer that Google favors healthy websites. During ranking, Google considers site performance as a vital factor. Performing an SEO audit will identify any issue that your website has, such as slow load-time or concerns with site-maps. Additionally, it might also display whether your site is having any security issues. While you can rectify some of these concerns immediately, some will require more time. This should not heartbreak you, mostly if you’ve made changes and seen no instant upgrade; sometimes, Google takes a long time to recognize some of these changes. For better results, we would recommend that you perform an SEO audit regularly.

Quality of Your Content

An SEO audit will reveal your page views, bounce rates, time on site, and many more issues. Some of these areas are vital since they are used to enhance better search engine indexing. Users and search engines visit your site frequently because your website provides quality content. An audit report will highlight the content that your target audience enjoys interacting with.

Additionally, it will also factor in which type of format they enjoy the most, whether its images, words, or videos. After this, you will be able to implement a good content master plan for your website. If your site visitors engage positively with your content, it will improve your organic ranking.

The Level of Competition

The advantage of a site audit is that it’s not limited to your sites only. You can conduct an audit on your competitor’s sites to uncover some of their strengths and weaknesses; Some of the vital areas to pay attention to include your competitor’s keyword use. If your competitors have a good ranking, it’s not something that you might want to consider. Instead, we highly recommend that you focus on the keywords they aren’t using.

Additionally, analyzing your competitor’s site will help you to understand their strategy. If their content attracts lots of backlinks, you can incorporate this in your strategy since it might be beneficial. Finally, remember to check their social media strategy. You might draw some tips from this, which might increase your user engagement.

Conversion Rates

Increasing the number of conversion rates is vital for any business. Performing an SEO audit will inspect your landing pages and their content, design, and even CTAs (call to action) to ensure that they help to maximize conversions. On the flip side, this is not an easy activity because it might take you months, if not years, to work out what works for your website. However, with the right planning and analysis strategy, an SEO audit will maximize your Return on Investment (ROI).

Keyword Ranking

If you understand the importance of an SEO strategy, it comes as a no-brainer that keywords help to improve your site ranking. However, what if your keywords aren’t increasing traffic? You might rank well for a specific keyword but later find out that it generates little to no traffic. This means that your audience persona is not searching for that term or has a small search volume. Using an SEO audit will help you to understand the search terminologies that your target audience is using.

An SEO audit reveals plenty of information, and we’ve covered some above. Additionally, it can also help to refine your information structure by using analytics data. We highly recommend that you perform audits on your website at least four times a year. This will give you an upper hand among competitors and increase your site visibility.