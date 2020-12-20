Every job or position has several requirements you need to meet. It might be that it requires higher education, or maybe you need to have some certificates to be able to hold a certain title. Sometimes, you need to get a background check to make sure you are fit for the position.

This is known as a DBS check, which stands for the disclosure and barring service check, which finds your criminal record. Employers use this to see who a candidate is, and it is somewhat necessary for many jobs. Here is what we can learn from the enhanced DBS check.

Differences Between Basic, Standard, and Enhanced DBS Checks

There are 3 main types of DBS checks: basic check, standard check, an enhanced check. The basic is a simple background check on any prior criminal history or convictions, the standard is more advanced with information on cautions and warnings and is used for positions of high importance, and the enhanced is the most thorough. The enhanced DBS check is available for employers on behalf of their job applicants. As seen at www.enhancedcheck.co.uk, the enhanced check is essential for jobs working with vulnerable groups like healthcare or education. This check is vital for those who plan to work in fields with unsupervised work. It is one way for employers to ensure that the applicant has a clean record.

Why are the Checks Separate?

This is a good question because some would argue that all the checks should be enrolled into one all-encompassing record scan like the enhanced DBS check, but that could potentially exclude many workers in different fields. While having a clean record is good for an employer to see from an applicant, some jobs are lower skill, and it is not necessary. In that case, if someone had warnings on their record for a minor offense, they may not get a job in something like a minimum wage position, which would make it hard for them to get gainful employment nearly anywhere. The checks must be separated based on the position in question.

What is the Cost of a DBS Check?

Luckily, the cost of a DBS check (basic, standard, or enhanced) is not that much. The cheapest one is the basic check, for obvious reasons, and it is only £20. The standard and enhanced checks are slightly more expensive because they do more combing of your records and access databases from multiple police forces to help get a better picture of an applicant’s history. These checks cost £40 each.

How Easy is it to Get a DBS Check?

Quite easy, in fact. The best part about the DBS check is that you can now access applications for it online, which means you can get your check submitted faster. This is important if you need it quickly for a job application. It may take longer, depending on the length of your record and how many places you have lived within the UK. Still, the ability to get the check done through your computer is very convenient.

How Long Does a DBS Check Take to Be Completed?

As mentioned, the ability to complete the process online makes it much easier for applicants. The length of time it takes to complete a basic check is around 10 days and 5 days for both a standard check and an enhanced check. Of course, this is no guarantee that your application will be completed in the same time frame as that, but there is a high chance that it will. It can take longer in some instances where information provided was incorrect; it may be that there is a lengthier amount of information on the record, or an applicant’s history is summoned from multiple police forces.

What Jobs You Can Expect to Get a DBS Check

There are a lot of careers that may require a DBS check, but obviously not all of them. The ones that you will expect to need are:

Education workers

Adult caregivers

Legal professionals

Government workers

Computer services

Financial professionals

Healthcare workers

These careers have exposure to vulnerable groups or sensitive information, which makes it necessary for employers to get a thorough vetting of a candidate before hiring them.

Now that you have a good understanding of what an enhanced DBS check is and how it relates to the other levels of DBS checks, you can be ready if you ever need to apply for any given profession that may require one, or use this information as an employer.