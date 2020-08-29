Introduction

Are you experiencing low libido as a woman? For many women, increased stress from work, declining hormones, relationship issues, and other issues have affected their bedroom life. Loss of sexual desire among women is also known as hypoactive sexual desire disorder. HSDD has become the most common problem among many women regardless of age. Many studies have been done of low libido in women and it has been found that at least one-third of women who are aged between 18 to 59 years struggle with low sex drive disorder.

What is a low sex drive in women?

Many women do not understand what low libido means. According to many experts, the frequency of having sexual intercourse has nothing to do with one’s sexual desire or even sexual satisfaction. When a woman is experiencing low sex drive and it is affecting her life or causing distress, that might be signs of low libido. Sexual drive always decreases naturally with age but desires will always depend on psychological and interpersonal factors. To increase your sex drive, consider using flinbanserin.

What causes low libido in women?

Just like men, low testosterone levels in women can lead to low sexual desires. Interpersonal relationship issues can also be a major concern. Medication and medical problems have also played a major part in the low libido condition. Age is also among the major cause of low libido.

How to solve the low libido issue?

Because low libido in women is caused by a combination of psychological and physical factors, more than one treatment should be used to curb the problem. Treating low libido in women is much more complex than treating erectile dysfunction in men. This is because some women will not even complain when they have this problem. To help solve it, different methods can be used.

First, sex therapy or relationship counseling can be offered to the couple. This is a very effective method for couples and individuals as well. This is because low libido will always affect all parties. The therapy must be done by a professional. You can also use vrouwelijk libido

Second, you can change your medication or considering altering the dose. If the medication you are prescribed is what is affecting you, you can talk to your doctor for a change of medications. If your contraceptive is the cause, a different one can be prescribed for you.

Third, deal with any underlying health issues. Many medical conditions can lead to or contribute to low libido. If that is the case, visit an expert to find a suitable solution.

Testosterone therapy. This is also another very important step that you can take to solve your low libido issues. So, far, there are no approved drugs for treating sexual problems in women but you can get some suitable recommendations from your gynecologist.