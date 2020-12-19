Adopting veganism goes way beyond just cutting off certain foods and drinks. It’s a whole lifestyle that requires making some alterations and complete changes to many aspects of your life including the way you travel, work, and present yourself. This is one of the biggest differences between people who follow a plant-based diet and people who adopt veganism. While the former only focus on avoiding the consumption of meat, fish, dairy, eggs, honey, vegans usually give up on any animal-based product for ethical reasons. Surprisingly, diet alterations are not the hardest part of being a vegan. What vegans usually struggle with is finding vegan-friendly products, makeup, and clothes that fit their new lifestyle. If you have recently seen the light and you are still confused about vegan clothing and how they work, you are in luck.

Here is everything you need to know about vegan clothing.

What Is Vegan Clothing?

Besides dietary changes that veganism requires, there are also some wardrobe alterations you should consider when you are a vegan. Lately, there have been many people taking a stand against animal cruelty and suffering, especially when it is for human vanity. This includes the making of clothes. Vegan clothes are made with some ethical considerations in mind that prioritize animals and their welfare over our luxuries. If you can’t imagine a wardrobe without wool, fur, and silk, you would be surprised to know that there are many substitutes for these materials. Making this change might be motivated by animals’ wellbeing, but you will soon find that these changes have provided you with a myriad of benefits, on spiritual and mental levels. If all it takes is wearing alternative materials to get rid of the guilt that usually accompanies consuming and using animal-based products and the ghosts of tortured animals, then it’s highly worth it.

Why Choose Vegan Clothing?

Fur

Fur has always been considered a staple in the wardrobe of many who flaunt their high sense of fashion. Steering clear from animal cruelty does not mean that you have to give up your love for fashion. Many high-end brands have started substituting real fur with faux fur such as Gucci who recently announced that they are giving up, once and for all, on fur. In these cold months, faux fur can be your best bet against the cold, especially if you live in the UK. The problem with finding high-quality fur gilets is ensuring that they are 100% made of vegan fibers. Fortunately, you do not have to struggle to find the best faux fur gilets in the UK that are also completely vegan and extremely stylish. High-quality vegan fur can look just like the real thing. Just because you have decided to adopt a more ethical, healthier, and more eco-friendly lifestyle, does not mean you have to sacrifice what you love.

Leather

Leather is another staple in many wardrobes. Not only is it extremely stylish, but leather also has the power to ramp up the attractiveness of any outfit. The problem with real leather is that it usually gets made from cowhide in India and China. Leather also gets made from goats, cats, and dogs. This means that even people with an omnivore diet might still find some ethical issues with using and encouraging such actions. Luckily, there are many faux leather options in the market. Alternatively, you can swap it with black latex.

Environmental Benefits of Using Vegan Clothing

On top of the myriad of benefits that veganism offers, there are some environmental benefits that our planet is in desperate need of. Bear in mind that raising, feeding, and slaughtering cows for leather, sheep for wool, and other animals for fur has an extremely damaging effect on the environment. Vegan clothes don’t only provide the peace of mind that no animals were harmed during the making of the clothes, but they are also the far better eco-friendly option that spares the planet of more gas emissions, water pollution, and soil degradation. While some vegan fibers such as cotton might be toxic, they are still better for the planet than other animal-based materials.

There is a reason, or several as to why many people have recently started considering veganism as a less harmful lifestyle that doesn’t only spare animals from a horrible destiny but is also a much better option for the environment. Adopting a vegan lifestyle doesn’t mean that you have to give up on things that you enjoy. There are always substitutes that you can enjoy without having to contribute to the exploitation of animals.