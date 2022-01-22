Beaulieu is getting ready for an exciting new year, with historic motors and characters coming to life, the new Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition, and a packed events calendar, all in the year of the National Motor Museum’s 50th anniversary.

Bond in Motion – No Time To Die

Newly opened in the National Motor Museum, the exhibition offers the first opportunity to see many of the original vehicles, gadgets and costumes from No Time To Die, against the backdrop of a large screen showing action shots from the recently released film.

Bond’s iconic silver birch Aston Martin DB5, complete with new LED number plate and machine guns, is joined by the submersible glider, designed for the movie and named ‘Stealthy Bird’ by Q. See the Aston Martin V8 – which was last seen in The Living Daylights (1987) – plus the film’s Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Chevy Bel Air, Land Rover Defender 110 and Bond’s Land Rover Series III.

A Triumph Scrambler motorcycle and Royal Alloy Scooter will be crowd-pleasers for fans of two-wheelers. Visitors will be able to get a closer look at costumes, as well as new gadgets from the Secret Intelligence Service Q Branch and technical plans for vehicle designs and DB5 weapons.

A range of Bond merchandise is also on display in the exhibition and available to buy in the Beaulieu gift shop as well as the 007store.com.

Motoring Parades and Living History

Experience the sounds, sights and smells from the past of motoring, as historic vehicles rumble into life and drive out of the National Motor Museum for motoring parades.

For a blast from the past during the school holidays*, see these remarkable machines in action on the central arena, and get a taste of what road transport was like in the days of yesteryear. From familiar family saloons to sportier machines and rugged utility vehicles, the line-up will follow on from Beaulieu’s successful 2019 summer motoring parades.

While in Palace House, historic characters will be brought to life before your very eyes, with costumed guides to meet and interact with. Chat to the house servants about goings-on both upstairs and downstairs, then meet members of the family that they look after, to find out what life was really like in a Victorian country house.

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled, as you may even see some of these extraordinary characters getting behind the wheel of vintage and veteran cars for a trundle around the Beaulieu attraction.

*Parades will not take place on event days. See beaulieuevents.co.uk for our full calendar of events.

Enjoy a ride in Chitty

Have you ever wanted to take a ride in one of the most phantasmagorical machines ever made? With a stunning Chitty Chitty Bang Bang reconstruction returning to Beaulieu for 2022, this is your chance!

During school holidays and weekends from March to October, this magnificent motor, built by an ardent fan of the classic film using authentic parts from one of the film’s Chittys, will be driving round the attraction grounds for all to admire. Attraction visitors will be able to book their own ride** and take their seat in this ‘fine-four-fendered-friend’ for a spin about the grounds of the National Motor Museum. It’s sure to be an unforgettable highlight to a grand day out at Beaulieu.

**Additional charges apply with tickets available from February 2022.

Packed 2022 calendar of events

A busy line-up of successful shows will be returning for the 2022 events season. Eagerly anticipated is the return of Spring Autojumble on 14th – 15th May, following a two-year break, while for more unmissable buying and selling opportunities, the much-loved International Autojumble will be following in its tyre-tracks on 10th – 11th September.

Incredible hot rods, custom cars and bikes, and classic vehicles from America, will all be the stars of the Hot Rod & Custom Show on 19th June, with music and retro fashions at the heart of this colourful show. While the high octane thrills will continue with the Beaulieu Supercar Weekend on 6th – 7th August, with exciting demonstrations of jaw-dropping supercars that all the family will love.

A big hit with gardeners when it was launched in 2021, BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair will be transforming the Beaulieu event fields into a green-fingered paradise as it returns from 29th April to 1st May. The show will be packed with even more to treat gardeners, including flower displays and plants to buy, inspirational Beautiful Borders and gardening supplies for sale, to the BBC Good Food Market, street food, musical entertainment and more.

No less than 16 Simply rallies are scheduled to take place throughout 2022, with favourites including Simply Aston Martin on 3rd April, Simply Porsche on 5th June and Simply Japanese on 24th July, being joined by brand new rally Simply Italian on 24th April.

Tickets will go on sale in January 2022 at www.beaulieu.co.uk/events. Sign up to our event newsletter or our social media pages to be one of the first to know.

National Motor Museum 50th anniversary

Stay tuned for details on a new exhibition, The Story of Motoring in 50 Objects, and a celebratory event being planned to mark five decades of the National Motor Museum, to be announced in the coming months. With one of the UK’s most prestigious vehicle collections reaching such a historic landmark, it’s sure to be a momentous year…

Plus all the features of the attraction you love

Visitor tickets include entrance to all that Beaulieu has to offer, in addition to the National Motor Museum and Palace House.

Little ones will love Little Beaulieu, with tree-top walkways, a secret staircase, epic climbing walls, a zip wire and even more exciting features in the enchanting play area modelled on Lord Montagu’s ancestral home of Palace House.

Hop aboard Beaulieu’s much-loved Veteran Bus, on your way to Palace House, and experience a bird’s eye view from the high level Monorail. Walk in the footsteps of the monks who lived at Beaulieu Abbey more than 800 years ago, then in the Secret Army Exhibition learn about the Special Operations Executive agents who trained on the Beaulieu Estate during World War 2.

In Beaulieu’s historic Clock House, you’ll find Art Russe, the UK’s first dedicated Soviet Russian art gallery. The car’s the star in On Screen Cars, while World of Top Gear showcases iconic cars from the memorable TV challenges. For a tranquil walk, experience the stunning grounds and gardens. Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information.