Green tea has taken the world by storm. That being said, this type of tea has always been around. Cultures dating as far as 900 A.D have been using green tea as a major dietary staple.

As usual, the western world was way behind the curve, but that has changed as well. Green tea is now one of the most popular types of tea, while it is also looking to dethrone coffee as a healthier, much more sustainable source of caffeine. So, what’s so healthy about green tea?

Green Tea is a Stimulant

Staying focused and alert is a trait that’s hardwired into our system. We’re capable of being this way naturally, but that’s mostly reserved for fight or flight situations. As it turns out, you can artificially induce alertness and higher levels of focus by consuming certain compounds such as caffeine.

Caffeine is no stranger to anyone who has ever had to study late for an exam or spend extra few hours in the office working overtime. It’s not just a convenient attention booster. At one point it becomes fuel.

This ingredient is the sole reason why coffee is so popular all over the world. However, green tea is proving to be a potentially healthier alternative to coffee. That being said, not all green teas are created equal.

For example, you will get a much higher concentration of caffeine from this matcha drink than you will from a cup of green tea. The reason for this can be found in the fact that matcha is actually ground tea leaves. When you make a matcha drink, you’re not just drinking the water green tea was boiled in, you’re drinking the tea itself.

Proven Antioxidant Properties

Antioxidants are essential for keeping our bodies healthy. These molecules serve to fight off cellular decay and keep chronic diseases at bay. Green tea is packed with antioxidants. The exact molecules vary from tea to tea, but almost every kind of green tea will carry a high concentration.

By introducing an increased amount of antioxidants, you’re essentially helping your body fight off free radicals. Although essential for the immune system, free radicals are often associated with various types of cancer and other heavy illnesses.

It’s a Natural Fat Burner

The more we advance our understanding of human bodies, the more it becomes apparent that staying fit is key to a healthy life. That being said, it’s not always easy to burn excess fat, which is why many people resort to using artificial fat burners. Green tea is a natural fat burner that helps boost your daily energy output, thus forcing your body to consume more fuel.

Combining green tea intake with a steady fitness routine will likely bring you closer to your fitness goals sooner than you’d expect. The way green tea does this is by combining the effects of caffeine, catechins antioxidant molecules, and other compounds that boost metabolism.

Positive Effects on Insulin Resistance

Diabetes, more specifically the type 2 diabetes, is a serious condition that is affecting more and more people each year. The combination of unhealthy foods, low levels of physical activity, and stress have caused diabetes figures to spike all across the globe.

Green tea has been used in eastern medicine as a means of regulating blood sugar levels for a long time. It can keep insulin resistance at bay, allowing your body to process sugars without suffering a shock.

Although it won’t cure diabetes, adding green tea to your diet is a great way to reduce your chances of ever contracting this condition in the long run.

Alzheimer’s Disease

There have been several studies done on green tea with the goal of treating Alzheimer’s disease. The scientists behind a 2011 study have found that certain amounts of green tea could have a positive impact on a specific protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

That being said, further studies are necessary to determine whether there’s any fire behind this smoke.

Green Tea VS Coffee

Green tea vs coffee has got to be one of the most popular arguments among fans of hot drinks. Both of these are healthy to a point, but it seems that green tea is offering similar benefits without all the cons associated with coffee.

Drinking green tea is a great alternative for those who have a sensitive stomach and can’t handle large amounts of coffee. Additionally, green tea production is much more sustainable than coffee production, opening the doors for a discussion on which hot drink is ‘greener’ and better for the environment.

All that benign said it’s apparent that there’s plenty of substance behind the green tea hype. It’s far from a wellness fad. In fact, it’s a healthy lifestyle choice.