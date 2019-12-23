With a secured loan, you can borrow up to the value of the equity in the home. Equity is the difference between the prices you could sell your home for and the value of the mortgage left on the property. So, if you have a home that’s worth £200,000 and the value of your mortgage is £125,000, you have £75,000 equity left. If you have paid your mortgage off, the value of your home is the equity.

Secured loans and homeowner loans are popular ways for Brits to raise much-needed cash and they’re particularly popular if you’re looking for ways to pay for a new car, extensions to your home, or the holiday of a lifetime. Secured loans and homeowner loans cost less in interest than an unsecured loan which could add up to thousands of pounds in interest savings over the course of your loan.

In this article, the team at Loan Princess looks at:

What is the security in a secured loan or homeowner loan?

What is the difference between a secured and homeowner loan?

Whether you need a guarantor with a secured loan or homeowner loan?

Homeowner loans and secured loans for clients with a bad credit profile

Using secured loans and homeowner loans to consolidate any existing debt that you have

Finding the cheapest secured loan or homeowner loan through Loan Princess

Loan Princess offers the chance to secure the cheapest deal on secured loans and homeowner loans of between £1,000 and £35,000. The application process is quick, simple, and borrower-friendly that doesn’t take much of your time.

What is Security?

Security is something that you offer to a lender which they can sell on if you can’t make the repayments on your loan. In the case of a secured loan or a homeowner loan, the security offered in your home.

If you miss multiple repayments on your loan and you’re unable to reach an agreement with your lender on a repayment plan to settle your outstanding payments, the lender is within their rights to take ownership of your property. They will then attempt to sell your home as fast as possible so that the loan plus any additional fees are paid off.

Difference Between Secured and Homeowner Loans

Unsecured Personal Loans don’t require you to offer your home as security and, if you fail to keep up repayments on an unsecured loan, your home is not at risk. Because the lender can’t sell your home in an attempt to get all of their money back, the interest rate is much higher on unsecured loans in many cases. Many lenders offer unsecured homeowner loans to the borrowers who have a good credit history because this involves less risk as compared to lending to people who already have a history that shows their loan defaults of the past. However, if you do not have a spotless credit history, the lenders may need you to use your home as security to obtain a loan.

No Guarantor is Required for a Secured or Homeowner Loan

With a guarantor loan, someone you know, usually a family member or a friend, will agree to pay off any outstanding amount on a loan if you’re not able to keep up repayments on it. Secured loans and homeowner loans do not require a guarantor. Because you are already providing your home as collateral. That means the lender doesn’t require anything else to be involved when he already has been taking your asset into consideration.

Secured Loans and Homeowner Loans Available for People with Bad Credit Profile

In the past, homeowner loans for bad credit rating applicants were difficult to acquire. Loans for homeowners with poor credit were few and far between. Over the last few years, the situation has, however, thankfully got a lot better as more loan finance companies have started to compete to provide secured loans and homeowners loans at the best possible rates.

If you have a poor credit score, the number of lenders willing to work with you will be smaller than if you have a perfect credit history. However, please do not let this put you off applying because there may be a finance company out there happy to provide you with the loan you need with monthly repayments you find affordable at a competitive interest rate.

Secured Loan and Homeowner Loan to Consolidate your Existing Debts

Because the level of interest charged on secured loans and homeowner loans is, in general, a lot cheaper than loans where there is no security required, you may find a real advantage in taking out a loan which pays off all your existing credit cards and loans if the interest rate on the secured loan is lower.

What are the main advantages? You may find that, depending on the level of interest and the length of time you take out the loan for, that you pay back your debts faster and cheaper than you would if you didn’t take out a loan. Please be careful though to make sure that you do secure an advantage for yourself using this method and don’t end up paying out more every month for longer.

Secured Loans and Homeowner Loans Through Loan Princess

Loan Princess is a broker and not a lender. What we’re here to do is to match borrowers with the right lenders and lenders with the right borrowers. After all, in the way that we have certain expectations of any loan company we work with, loan companies have certain expectations of their customers. So, in our opinion, it always works out best when everything’s right from the start.

Because we carefully match lenders and borrowers, you get access to the very cheapest rates on the market when you apply for us. Let us do the shopping around for you because shopping around nearly always saves you money.

Using Loan Princess, you can borrow between £1,000 to £35,000 based upon the value of equity you have in your home and how much disposable income you have left at the end of every month. You can borrow money for up to 7 years and the interest rate you’ll pay is normally far lower than the level of interest charged on an unsecured personal loan.

To qualify for a secured loan or a homeowner loan through us, you must be a UK resident aged 18 or above who owns a home (with or without a mortgage). Please remember that we do not charge for our services and that you are under no obligation to take out any loan offer we secured for you.