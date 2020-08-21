Celebrate Whisky Sour Day on the 25th August with Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky. This classic cocktail, which thrived during Prohibition, is delicious, looks impressive and is easy to create at home. Global Brand Ambassador of Cotswolds Distillery, Oliver Morris, has given this timeless cocktail his own twist using local Cotswolds honey:

Ingredients: 60ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, 25ml lemon juice, 15ml sugar syrup, bar spoon honey (5ml), 15ml egg white or aquafaba and 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters.

Method: dissolve the honey in Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky. Dry shake (without ice) all the ingredients, add ice to the shaker, shake and strain into an ice chilled Old Fashioned Glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel and cherry.

Speaking about this luscious cocktail Oliver says: “this delicious mix offers a smooth silky hint of citrus sourness, complemented with the balance of honeyed sweetness, elevating the gorgeous rich and fruity taste of Cotswolds Single Malt. My passion is complementing our amazing spirits with locally sourced produce, to know that the bees that made the honey are from the same terroir as the Cotswolds barley, fills me full of delight.”

Award winning Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky is the first whisky ever distilled in the Cotswolds. The distillery uses 100% locally grown, floor-malted barley and matures the whisky in first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels and reconditioned red wine casks. This English whisky is rich, fruity and sippable with notes of honey, Seville orange marmalade and dark red fruits. Each bottle lists the barley variety, harvest year and local Cotswolds farm it was grown on.

RRP: £44.95 for 700 ml. ABV 46%. Available from: waitrose.com, majestic.co.uk, thewhiskyexchange.com, Harrods, Laithwaites and cotswoldsdistillery.com