Who Are They, The Famous British Admirers Poker?

People may see poker in different ways, as a game of chance or as a sport, but either way, it’s one of the most popular pastimes today that lets you learn a lot about yourself and life in general. It is a special game where success depends on strategy, the will of chance, and the ability to bluff at the same time. Poker brings real pleasure to those who need bright emotions and are prone to adventure. Not surprisingly, these people include many famous personalities. Many famous British actors and actresses are quite gambling and have been seen at the https://www.sharpgambler.co.uk/casinos-not-on-gamstop/

Good Advertising Campaign

You have to hand it to the media, who have done a great job of turning poker into the so-called “American dream”. A lot of print media all over the world are drawing attention to the game. Various TV channels regularly tell about lucky people who, participating in poker tournaments, won significant amounts of money and became millionaires. Such a flow of information, and poker itself, has long earned its high elite status, along with playing golf or racing on yachts. Politicians, professional athletes, and of course actors cannot remain indifferent and are looking for the use of their talents at the card table.

Acting And Poker

Have you ever wondered how good a poker player would look on screen? Are there any poker players who have received any acting offers because they played well? For example, among professional actors, you can find both good players and not so good ones. Some actors really get used to a new role, they behave as if emotions overwhelm them, pretend to read your movements, but in fact, they pay attention to the statistics and the model of your game. Others, on the contrary, do not show their emotions in any way, keeping calm. Let’s remember a few gamblers from the acting community.

Sidney James

This comic actor, born in South Africa, in 1913 was lucky enough to become best known to the British public, thanks to the filming of the series Carry On. He has also filmed in numerous supporting roles on TV and has voiced various characters on the radio. All this, however, did not prevent him from finding plenty of spare time for poker. This passion for gambling, at one point, led to the fact that he began to hide the amount of his salary from his own wife to have money for card games. This did not help, for he was rather an unsuccessful gambler.

Dennis Price

Price began his career as a stage actor in 1937 on stage at the Croydon Repertory Theatre, but his real popularity awaited him after serving in the Royal Artillery. In 1944 he was spotted by Gainsborough Pictures and offered a good contract. Life took off and he began to compensate for his extravagant habits with various gambling activities, including poker. Unlike the film industry, the talented actor had less luck at card games, which soon affected his financial situation. The actor was declared bankrupt in 1967, after which he left the UK and settled on the island of Sark with his own set of laws.

Michael Greco

This British actor became famous thanks to the five-year project of the BBC “EastEnders”. He also took part in various television and theater productions, but soon Greco became famous as an avid poker player. In 2005, he participated in several well-known poker tournaments, including the Poker Million and the main Monte Carlo tournament. He has been multiple finalists at major tournaments, was a medalist on the European Poker Tour in the capital of Northern Ireland, and won several World Series of Poker awards. His total live tournament winnings currently total over $ 650,000.

Shannon Elizabeth

Known for her role in “American Pie”, Shannon, though born in Texas, has English roots, which is why she ended up on our list. In addition to the youth comedy, which was a huge success, the actress has starred in various Hollywood films and series, such as ” Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” or “Scary Movie”. As for poker, Elizabeth considers it her second career and devotes a lot of time to it, often visits the famous Las Vegas casinos, where he plays with real professionals, often visits the famous Las Vegas casinos, where he plays with real professionals. Elizabeth has won big prizes at tournaments many times, taking high places in the rankings, which is worth her brilliant game in 2007 at the NBCNational Heads-Up Poker Championship, where she stopped one step away from the main winning.