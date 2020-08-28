The new RAM 1500 truck is available in different editions in the market that offers standard 1500 as well as heavy-duty like 3500, 2500. The most versatile model is 1500 that contains various advanced features with it such as unique body style, fuel-efficient engine, aluminum tires, bi length pickup, etc. Heavy models are generally made for heavy shipments for long distances.

New RAM for sale is mainly designed for the outdoorsman that loves adventure ride and several other activities like boating, fishing, sports, etc. In this truck, six members can sit comfortably. It offers cabin and quad within the truck. You will find a wide variety of trucks in the market but the new RAM 1500 is best among them. This truck is generally used for power towing activities

If one wants to do trade with the less powerful vehicle than RAM 1500 is the best deal for them as it contains a medium-range pickup with it. You will also get a five-year warranty for the engine and several other parts like tires, pickup, suspension, etc. With this, you will also enjoy the comfortable interior in it that includes leather seats, air-condition, music system, navigation, etc. Compared to other models of RAM it is likely more durable and affordable.

Here are some advance features of new 2019 RAM 1500

Towing power

To make large loadings easy this truck is introducing with a highly powerful engine. To make towing easier it is equipped with a standard receiver hitch. The whole operation of towing can be controlled through driver seats. For safe towing, it includes an integrated brake system that helps in adjusting the heavy loads in the pickup.

RAM 1500 is also able to tow the heavy loads at night. For this advance, the lightning system is introduced in it so that safe towing can occur. This truck is also equipped with cooling fan transmission with the rear camera. One can load heavy shipments very easily with this truck.

Engine power

The most essential part of every vehicle is its engine that provides power for various activities. For heavy vehicles like a pickup, truck it is very necessary to have a powerful engine so that heavy activities can be done. For this RAM 1500 contains a 5.8-liter engine with 400 horsepower that is sufficient to take heavy shipments with it.

With high power, the engine of RAM 1500 is also fuel-efficient that helps in providing good mileage. One can take 33 gallons of fuel with this truck that means you can go for a very long journey with this pickup.

Interior design

New Ram truck for sale is in great demand because of its lovely interiors that include every feature and accessories which is necessary for a comfortable ride. You will find a touchscreen display in the interior that allows various functions like navigation, music, temperature control, etc.

In san Diego new RAM 1500 is available with great deals that offer several discounts with it. If you are looking for any new pickup that you should try this before purchasing any other truck.