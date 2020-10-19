An Interview with Alastair Sanderson from Oxford, UK.

Before we dive right into this subject that everyone has an opinion on I would like to make two things clear. Firstly, I am from Oxford in the UK. I do not get a vote. Secondly, I am politically agnostic, if anything I would say that I am slightly socially liberal but fiscally conservative.

The thing is that after 4 years of growing the economy I am not sure that as a business owner I want to see a second Trump term.

Let’s Look At The Good Trump Has Done

Despite being from Oxford and having a company there I also have a company in Texas, because of this over the last 4 years I have been directly impacted by the growing economy that Trump has fostered.

Up until the start of the COVID 19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020, it was hard to say that Trump was not doing a good job when it came to the economy. When in 2017 the Trump administration cut the tax rate from 35% to 21% I had more retained earnings to invest in my business. I used these to hire more people growing my US based team from 4 to 12 people. As one of the millions of businesses doing this we drove the unemployment rate to a low of 3.5% in 2019.

Trump always argued that his tax cuts would put more money in the average US households pocket. There is some evidence to show that this has not happened but at least anecdotally I can say it has. Not only was I able to hire more people but when I did I had to pay them more because good people were harder to get.

The Problem Is Times Have Changed

The thing is that while Trump took over a spaceship already heading for the stars four years ago we now find ourselves in a very different position.

Four years ago the S&P 500 index was at an all time high. The unemployment rate was already at 4.7% and things had been going well for a while. Where we find ourselves now is vastly different.

Unemployment is at 8.4% the VIX which is a volatility index for the stock market has seen decade highs and I do not think we have seen the worst of it. The US economy is like a massive 18 wheeler truck. When you slam the breaks on it takes time to slow down and for everyone to feel the effects. Even when we do get people back to work and all the business open it will take time to get up to speed again.

In The Meantime We Have Issues To Deal With

To get that truck going again we all need to pull together. We are going to need to adapt to the “new normal”. We are going to have to cut back, focus our efforts and then double down and get to work.

While I am not a politician I am a business owner and the one thing I have learned from 12 years of leading people is that to get something done you need everyone pulling in the same direction. The thing is I do not think Trump is the right guy for that job.

Trump by his very nature is inflammatory. He says outrageous things to stoke his base and to enrage his opponents. Honestly, I don’t hate the technique, not that I would use it, and you can not deny he is a master of it. The issue is that it divides people. It doesn’t get them pulling in the same direction and that is what we need right now. We need someone to unite not to separate.

What Can We Do?

If we could all get on the same page about the way we will combat COVID, engage with the BLM and resolve the international trade disputes then I as a business could start getting my capital to work. I could start laying out investments knowing there is going to be some future stability and I will have time to realise a return on my investment.

Trump just is not that guy. One day we are making progress with China and the next Trump is banning TikTok. One day Trump is talking about COVID relief for people the next he is refusing to engage with the democrats to get a deal done.

As a business owner what I need more than a tax cut is a bit of stability to get back to normal.

