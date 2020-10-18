Even in the age of dedicating street lanes for cyclists and motorists, there is a huge increase in the number of bike accident injuries. According to ROSPA’s latest stats, there are more than 80% of casualties that happened in broad daylight. These statistics also show that one-quarter of cycle riders are children and three-quarters of cyclists have faced serious head injuries that resulted in death. The need for road lanes is as essential as the need for safety awareness to change the horrible stats we are witnessing every day.

Instead of the ongoing animosity between four-wheeled drivers and two-wheeled cyclists, both road users should start approaching the road with a partnership and respect. These stats are enough proof that cyclists need to start being more careful in order to avoid losing their lives to negligence or recklessness, either from them or car drivers.

Safety Awareness

According to a recent study, the majority of cyclists are more aware and confident on the road compared to four-wheeled drivers. This comes as no surprise since they are the first to get affected in an accident. While many people think about road safety for two-wheeled drivers to begin and end with wearing a helmet, the truth is that no helmet would protect a cyclist in the event of an accident.

Generally, cyclists must be more attentive to any changes in the road which consequently shows the importance of avoiding wearing hands-free or any type of distractions on the road. The second most common tip that many cycle riders get before they hit the road for the first time is to follow the law. However, this advice is not really helpful not only because it is a given, but also because most accidents happen due to the negligence of car drivers.

Common Injuries to Avoid

Even though understanding possible injuries might not seem helpful, the truth is that it is extremely beneficial when you are more informed about possible scenarios. For starters, in case of an accident, feelings of confusion, overwhelm, and fear, are nearly inevitable. However, knowing what you should expect makes the situation easier to handle.

The second reason is that it becomes more possible to find ways you can protect yourself instead of leaving things running its course. On a more positive note, acute injuries that result from clashes are usually minor. Normally, common symptoms of these common injuries include swelling, inability to move, and bruising. If you happen to suffer from such symptoms after a minor car accident, you must do a thorough evaluation in order to avoid making the situation any worse.

Avoid Common Ways of Getting Hit

There are a few common possibilities of accidents that most cyclists face regularly. Avoiding these situations is critical to managing to reduce the chances of getting involved in a hit-and-run type of accident. For example, one of the highest possibilities is the right cross when a car is pulling out of a side street in front of you from the right.

There are two possible scenarios, the best one is when the car ends up pulling in front of the cyclist leaving no chance of hitting the brakes. To protect yourself from this common hit, you need to get a headlight that announces your presence to any nearby car driver. If the car driver can’t see your headlights, nor your waves, then the second-best thing is slowing down and smoothly picking a further lane that will prevent you from getting hit from the right.

However, before doing this, you need to make sure that any car behind you is aware that you will be changing lanes to avoid getting hit from the back. Another common type of minor accident is getting the door prize which is when one of the parking cars’ drivers suddenly decides to open the door right in front of your bicycle. In this situation, if you can’t do anything to avoid running into the door, you need to slow down to reduce the aftermath of the clash. What is even better is riding far to the left to prevent this situation from happening in the first place.

Many cyclists cannot seem to find any safety or security on the road due to the behavior of some of their four-wheeled friends. Any driver, regardless of their wheels, needs to understand that they are sharing the road with different vehicles and different riders. It all starts with awareness and taking responsibility and ends in a much safer road with reduced chances of accidents.