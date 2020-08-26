If you are an ardent gaming enthusiast like we are, browsing through the net and looking for some great casinos is one of your favorite pastimes. Sometimes, it is easy to carry away if you are a newcomer who still doesn’t know how to plan his budget accordingly. We have all been there, and in those moments, we wished to possess a superpower to go back in time and bet more carefully. For avoiding rookie mistakes, many casinos have implemented different solutions for helping their customers do some responsible gambling. There are also some public initiatives like Gamstop that try to assert themselves as compulsory, which does not sit well with some players.

When does pastime become an addiction?

Responsible play VS Bad play

The casino industry has invested so many resources in making players feel comfortable and accepted in their shoes. Their image has been improved immensely in those last two decades, as gambling is no longer an ostracized industry but a respectful and responsible entertainment provider. So much effort is spent on educating players about those dangers of reckless play and effects that it could have on their future. Despite some prejudices, casinos have no interest in ruining people’s lives because they need loyal customers that keeps coming back. This is why it is in their best interest to make everybody aware of those dangers that lurk if you do not put some restrictions on your play.

Industry initiative Vs Gamstop

Many gambling powerhouses have incorporated this strategy into their approach toward players of the new millennia. They spread educational information through their websites, but they also offer premium services like assigning account managers for their VIP players. These professionals will help you manage your monthly gaming budget and help you enjoy responsible gaming to the fullest. Services like Gamstop just ban players from entering any online casino by using their real public or financial records. This doesn’t help the casinos, it limits everyone’s cash flow, and it doesn’t represent responsible gaming but actually prohibiting you from entering any casino.

Public interest Vs Personal gain

Many will defend these services as something that helps those who suffer gambling addiction, but making this option compulsory can make many players restrict themselves for too long and without a good reason. The thing is that after restricting yourself to abstain from gambling in the next six months or more, you will be blacklisted among all those websites who support services like Gamstop. Your bad beat is sometimes just a bad beat, but excluding yourself like that may be counter-productive. Responsible play is a way to go because prohibition will only make a player search for alternative ways of spending cash, which may not be safe or responsible at all.

What is the alternative here?

Trusting your game provider

If you have your favorite website where you love playing, make sure they are trusted, licensed, and safe aging environment. As more casinos are joining these restrictive initiatives, trusted casinos not signed up to gamstop are becoming a true asset in the gaming world. It is possible for players to enjoy responsible gameplay without being forced into abstinence that seems voluntarily but too restrictive. There are plenty of top-notch casinos who respect their players and want to educate them in ways of responsible play. This creates a bond of trust that guarantees a longterm relationship and a happy future for both players and casinos.

Allow yourself to have a choice

For those suffering from severe addiction, a self-excluding option might be a good temporary solution. Everybody else who may exclude themselves from gaming for a period of one year or more should be allowed to cancel their restriction if they please. This has proved to be more difficult as these blocking apps are very reluctant to revoke their ban, which means no gaming for you in the foreseeable future. Once you are blacklisted, it is almost impossible to lift that ban, so be careful when making that choice. There are some good intentions behind thee mechanisms, but in reality, preventing players from depositing their cash might just be counter-productive.

Conclusion

These restrictive schemes are very straightforward, and all you have to do is leaving your personal info that will make you blacklisted from entering online casinos. If you want to avoid them, check for some casinos not signed up to gamstop where you can indulge your play even if you previously excluded yourself purposely or by accident. Just remember to play responsibly and enjoy your pastime, because that is the way it should be.