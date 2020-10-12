While fashion is simply considered to be following certain trends current at any given time, it does play a key role in our society. However, it is a particularly vague word that provides different meanings for different people, and there are many reasons why people consider fashion to be one of the most crucial aspects of their lives. While fashion is based on the way people dress and conduct themselves, there are many more reasons why it is extremely important in our society.

In this blog, we find out why fashion plays a vital role in society:

Helps create a good first impression



One of the key reasons why fashion is important in society is due to the fact that it can impact the way you are perceived. According to research, it only takes up to 8 seconds for an individual to make a decision as to whether they wish to connect with someone based on what they are wearing. With this in mind, what we choose to wear has a significant impact on the impression others make of us and the type of impact we wish to create. This is especially important for job interviews.

Self-expression



Fashion is ultimately an expression of the self and enables us to be who we want to be by the type of image we wish to portray. By wearing a certain style of clothing or accessory, it ultimately shows off your sense of creativity and enables you to make a statement. Some consider fashion to a form of art that enables you to find your inner peace, as well as discovering who you wish to be in life. As you’re ultimately the only one living in your body, you need to create an image of yourself that you’re content with.

Brings people together

Fashion can bring people together from all walks of life. Regardless of where in the world you come from or whatever language you speak, everyone understands the common language of fashion. Simply by walking along the street, you can make connections with others based on what they choose to wear – especially if you have a similar sense of style.

Can bring history alive

For those interested in wearing vintage and retro pieces, fashion can truly revive the past in a whole new way. Not only that, but it is also a fantastic way to reduce your carbon footprint by cutting down on the number of new clothes you buy and ensure that pieces that were once in their heyday are given a revival. Vintage pieces can be mixed with contemporary items which can give them a whole new lease of life.