Mobile gaming was once thought to be strictly composed of freebie games like chess and solitaire and puzzle games like Candy Crush and Angry Birds. Some of these puzzle games have been so successful that they led to the creation of entire franchises, including feature-length movies.

However, mobile gaming is still growing in popularity and is today diversifying as new types of games become increasingly popular. So, why are mobile games gaining popularity? Keep reading to find out.

Convenience and ubiquity

It should come as no surprise that mobile gaming is increasing in popularity because mobile technology is ubiquitous. Most of us now rely on our phones for everything from shopping to communication to social media to work. It makes sense that we would naturally start to rely on our phones for gaming as well.

Our phones are always close at hand, even when traveling, commuting, or waiting somewhere. You do not need to plug your phone into a television screen to play or get your mouse ready – the convenience of mobile gaming over other types of gaming is undeniable.

Accessibility for players

Along with mobile technology’s convenience, mobile games and gaming platforms are more accessible than other forms of video games like PC and console games. The amount of money, time, and effort production companies invest in most mobile games is much less than the investment put into other kinds of video games. As a result, the games are much less expensive for the players to purchase.

Many mobile games are thought of as a way to pass the time. They typically develop less of a following than other forms of video games that involve more engaging narrative, graphics, and gameplay. However, the casual, unintimidating nature of mobile games has attracted many players and fans who would otherwise not have considered playing a video game.

Online casinos and mobile gambling

The rise of mobile technology has revolutionized the gambling industry. The first online casino was launched in 1994, but it would be a few more years until gamblers could play anything more than Snake on their phones, much less gamble. Over the last ten years, as smartphones have become ubiquitous, the market for mobile gambling platforms has increased dramatically and shows no signs of slowing down.

There are now so many different mobile casinos that gamblers can find it difficult to choose the best platform at which to register. NetEnt makes the process much easier for gamblers by doing the market research for them, finding the best platforms with the most competitive bonuses and offers, and presenting them for gamblers. Those interested in registering for an online casino can review the various lists NetEnt has compiled of the best online casinos and the best casinos for mobile phones.

Mobile gambling has increased significantly in popularity over the last five years as the technology, user experience, and security have increased for mobile platforms. Gamblers looking to get in a quick game between meetings, during their commute, or while at the bar can easily do so using a smartphone, and this convenience is extremely attractive to many gamblers.

Market investment

Investors and tech giants alike have noticed just how popular mobile gaming is with nearly every sector of the population. A tremendous amount of investment has gone into the industry, and thousands of games have flooded into the market as a result.

One reason why big tech companies and investors see so much potential in the industry is because of how popular mobile gaming is across sectors of the population. The vast investment in the industry means that there are always new games being created, launched, played, and shared on smartphones and tablets. As more and more games are made, it will be easier to cover more of the market and find something for everyone, even people who previously would have never played a video game.

Another reason is that mobile games are very easy to monetize. PC and console games typically require a huge budget to cover design, product, launch, and advertising fees. Mobile games can be created and launched for comparatively low costs. Users can buy them from app stores, or the developers can ensure that the games contain enough advertisements to be profitable.

As interest in mobile gaming continues to grow, you can be sure that more mobile games and platforms will be launched onto the market.