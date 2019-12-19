The city of the legend “Robin Hood”, Nottingham is a delightful melting pot of history, culture, influence and Haute couture. A vibrant city where both modernism and tradition walk side by side, Nottingham is not only about famous historic landmarks, fabulous scenery, great events and festivals, in fact, the city also offers one of the world’s best educational and academic exposure! Still not convinced about Nottingham?

1. Get the best of Education!

Home to two of the world-renowned and award-winning universities- Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham, the students have the best time learning and living in Nottingham. According to the 2018 UCAS undergraduate acceptance data, NTU stands in the top ten for the number of applications and is also the first in the UK for accepted offers.

Also, according to NTU’s National Student Survey, 2019- a whopping 93% of the current NTU students have stated that they would always recommend studying at NTU. Plus, there are a number of incentives available for you throughout the year from tram passes to nightclubs, student bus, discount lock-ins and much more!

2. Student accommodation in Nottingham is a Boon:

Home to over 60,000 students, Nottingham hosts a range of affordable and high-quality student accommodation Nottingham options. So be it university-run halls, Private rentals, PBSA’s, or homestays, the city has a lot to offer in terms of accommodations!

While most of the full-time university students are provided with the on-campus accommodation also known as the University of Nottingham accommodation and Nottingham Trent accommodation , students can also choose for the range of budget-friendly and chic private student accommodation which are not only at a walkable distance from the university campus but are also located close to the city’s major hotspots.

In addition to this, students can also find many student accommodations near the University of Nottingham and NTU which also offer short-term tenancy to students who are here for semester courses and other shorter courses.

3. Experience one of the best festivals in Nottingham:

The city of Nottingham is the end destination for someone who loves festivals and celebration vibes. Right from the famous indie music festival of Dot to Dot and Grand and Elegant Southwell Music Festival to Nottingham family festival​ featuring rides, live music, craft activities, rides, and live performances, Nottingham will never fail you! Feast on some of the city’s finest foods and drinks from Nottingham’s finest food vendors at The Robin Hood Beer and Cider Festival.

4. Shop till you Drop. Literally!

Famed to be the UK’s capital of style and shopping, Nottingham has indeed held up to its name. Home to some of the UK’s popular shopping points including the Old Market Square, Clinton Street, Flying Horse Walk, Nottingham is a shopping abode on earth.

Not sure where you will find the best dress for your university’s freshers day? Head to Broadmarsh shopping centre or Intu Victoria where you will get many colourful mixes of specialist boutiques, chic label stores and trendy retailers. Check out the Hockley for some amazing quirky art and indie shops.

5. Experience one of Britain’s Best Nightlife

Painted as England’s capital for culture and style, Nottingham also homes some of the UK’s best nightlife scenes. With an exquisite range of good drink, fancy cocktail bars, company, incredible eateries, VIP hangouts, and wild student clubs, the city has everything to cater for any and all nightlife tastes.

Looking for an evening of no-nonsense fun? Head to the Marcus Garvey Ballroom- a West Indian community centre in Lenton which offers a very rootsy vibe or check out the Pryzm for more of a glistening and shiny nightclub experience. If you are looking for a more chic, chill and cosy music bar to hang out, then Lace Market is where you’d want to be. Also, check out the Orange Tree Pub, which is just a stone’s throw from NTU is also a great place to chill and hang out with your university buddies.